OtherSide Entertainment fires “System Shock 3” staff and questions future developments

You’d think that after this great teaser at GDC 2019, there would be a lot going on at OtherSide Entertainment System shock 3Development. However, this does not seem to be the case since OtherSide bleed according to an article by the VDC employee.

According to the article, Design Director Chase Jones left OtherSide last week and joined other key contributors, including “System Shock 3’s writer & director, senior designer, senior programmer, QA manager, senior environmental artist, and more,” who have all left or been fired. There is even a thread in the OtherSide forum that has cataloged departures since June.

What is the cause of all this? According to a previous OtherSide developer on the RPG Codex forum, Starbreeze’s implosion is after the failure of Overkill is The Walking Deadand the subsequent resale of System Shock 3’s publishing rights to OtherSide caused apparent damage. OtherSide had been looking for another publisher and was ready to publish the game itself, but apparently that no longer seems to be the case.

“If Starbreeze hadn’t got into a crisis, we would have offered something interesting with new and innovative gameplay, but a game much smaller than expected and inevitably disappointing for the continuation of such a popular franchise.” If the project was canceled, the employee replied: “I don’t really know what’s going on, but the team is no longer employed there.”