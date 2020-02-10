Oscars start in Hollywood with musical medley and political attacks – Raw Story

The Oscars started in Hollywood on Sunday with a lively musical medley, a comedy by Steve Martin and Chris Rock – and a first acting Academy Award for veteran Brad Pitt.

The biggest night of Tinseltown is expected to see war epic “1917” fight against the South Korean thriller “Parasite” for glory, while a row swirls over the lack of minorities on the star-studded list of nominees.

“We are celebrating all the women who have directed phenomenal films and I am so proud to be here as a black, weird artist,” said singer Janelle Monae emphatically as she led the lively opening song with Billy Porter.

A-listers hit the red carpet under cloudy skies in the Dolby Theater of Los Angeles, where a lush, spiral stage with 40,000 crystals provided the glittering setting where 24 golden statuettes were distributed.

Pitt, who sealed the first win of the night for the best supporting role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” hit a political tone.

“They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” he said, referring to President Donald Trump’s trial.

“1917,” Sam Mendes’ innovative and personal World War I film, swept trophies in the run-up to Sunday, and is the leader for multiple trophies including the top prize of the night, best photo.

But the film about two soldiers crossing no man’s land on a desperate mission – filmed to resemble one continuous shot – could be in a battle with a film determined to write its own history.

‘Parasite’, about a poor South Korean family infiltrating a rich household, seems like a shoo-in for the best international function – but could win much more.

Bong even won the prize for the best original scenario.

“This is very personal for South Korea,” he said.

“The big top prizes go down between” Parasite “and” 1917 “, said Marc Malkin, senior editor at Variety.” Both winning would be pretty great. “

The unique voting system for the best image – where voters rank films – makes the race somewhat difficult to predict.

But it could benefit ‘Parasite’, a film that seems to be impossible to hate and whose charismatic director Bong Joon-ho has gained cult status in Hollywood’s many seasonal gala and soirees prizes.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” remains a shot in the open air, while Martin Scorsese’s lavish “The Irishman” statue seems to have disappeared.

– Kirk and Kobe –

The luxury and glamor of the event contrasts with the grief that surrounds Los Angeles by the recent death of film legend Kirk Douglas and Oscar-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Veteran director Spike Lee arrived in a purple lapel jacket with the number 24, worn by the Lakers pictogram that was killed two weeks ago in a helicopter crash.

“Tribute. Honor. Tribute. We all miss him, “Lee said.

Both Bryant and Douglas have been added to a hastily reworked ‘in memoriam’ montage in honor of Hollywood that was lost this year, while Billie Eilish was expected to offer a moving musical accompaniment.

The record-winning Grammy singer, who will soon be announcing the new James Bond theme, is one of many high-profile musical guests on an evening when all five nominated songs are performed.

Idina Menzel released ‘Into the Unknown’, the song of ‘Frozen II’, together with other singers who portray Elsa in a strange language version of the Disney film.

Elton John, tipped to win for ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ by ‘Rocketman’, will, like Cynthia Erivo, contain the only non-white acting nominee, who also sang the theme and wrote anti slavery biopic “Harriet.”

– Female directors –

No female directors were appointed this year.

Natalie Portman, a best actress Oscar winner in 2011 for ‘Black Swan’, revealed her feelings about the lack of nominations for female filmmakers – she had stitched their names in the Dior-cape she wore for the gala.

Those names were Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighboorhood”).

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” Portman told the Los Angeles Times.

The Irish maestro Eimear Noone will be the first woman to conduct the Oscars orchestra, but it is unlikely that diversity among guest hosts and players will mitigate anger over this year’s nominations.

– “No scenario” –

The Oscars in the acting categories – usually a subject of harassing deliberation for industry experts – seem to be settled, with the same four stars sweeping rave reviews and prizes throughout the season.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are supposed to be ahead of the competition to be the best actor and best actress.

Phoenix underwent a striking transformation to portray the title of comic book super villain in “Joker” – just like Zellweger to play the legendary Hollywood diva Judy Garland in “Judy”.

Tinseltown favorite Laura Dern has her fingertips at the supporting actricie prize, for her work as a murderous divorce lawyer (‘Marriage Story’).

And Pitt won as expected.

The ceremony does not take place a second time in succession, after the series of clear guest presenters from last year caused a trend increase in viewing figures.