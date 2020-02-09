Oscars formguide: Everything you need to know

Oscars are with us again, meaning it’s time to celebrate the best of the best in Hollywood. Here are all the categories and nominees you need to know.

BEST MOVEMENT PHOTO OF THE YEAR

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Parasite

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST CREATION IN THE DIRECTION

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRES IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Wedding Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, wedding story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Camera IconToy Story 4 has been nominated for the best animation film. Credit: delivered

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION FILM

How do you train your Dragon Hidden World

I lost my body

Toy Story 4

Klaus

Missing link

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

prankster

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Camera IconFord V Ferrari has been nominated in various categories. Credit: News Regional Media

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FUNCTION)

American factory

The cave

For Sama

The edge of democracy

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

In the absence

St Louis Superman

Learn to skateboard in a war zone

I am overwhelmed by life

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST MOVIE PROCESSING

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Parasite

Camera icon Renée Zellweger won a SAG prize for her role in Judy and has been nominated for an Oscar. Credit: AP

BEST INTERNATIONAL FUNCTION FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and glory

Parasite

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING

Bomb

prankster

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Camera IconFrozen 2 was replaced by Best animation function, but was nominated for Best original song for Into The Unknown. Credit: News Regional Media

BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“I can’t let you throw it away” – Toy Story 4

“(I’m going) love me again” – Rocketman

“I’m with you” – breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Stand Up” – Harriet

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera

Hair love

Kitbull

memorable

Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood

Nefta soccer club

The neighbors window

Saria

A sister

Camera icon Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been nominated for Best sound editing, Best visual effects and Best original score. Credit: News Regional Media

EDIT BEST SOUND

Ford against Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Advertisement Astra

Ford against Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The lionking

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST WRITING (CUSTOM SCREENPLAY)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

The two popes

BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY)

Knives out

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

