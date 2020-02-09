Oscars formguide: Everything you need to know

Oscars are with us again, meaning it’s time to celebrate the best of the best in Hollywood. Here are all the categories and nominees you need to know.
BEST MOVEMENT PHOTO OF THE YEAR
Ford against Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Parasite
Little women
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST CREATION IN THE DIRECTION
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRES IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Wedding Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, wedding story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Camera IconToy Story 4 has been nominated for the best animation film. Credit: delivered
BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION FILM
How do you train your Dragon Hidden World
I lost my body
Toy Story 4
Klaus
Missing link
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
prankster
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Camera IconFord V Ferrari has been nominated in various categories. Credit: News Regional Media
BEST DOCUMENTARY (FUNCTION)
American factory
The cave
For Sama
The edge of democracy
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
In the absence
St Louis Superman
Learn to skateboard in a war zone
I am overwhelmed by life
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST MOVIE PROCESSING
Ford against Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Parasite
Camera icon Renée Zellweger won a SAG prize for her role in Judy and has been nominated for an Oscar. Credit: AP
BEST INTERNATIONAL FUNCTION FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and glory
Parasite
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING
Bomb
prankster
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
prankster
Little women
Wedding story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Camera IconFrozen 2 was replaced by Best animation function, but was nominated for Best original song for Into The Unknown. Credit: News Regional Media
BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“I can’t let you throw it away” – Toy Story 4
“(I’m going) love me again” – Rocketman
“I’m with you” – breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Stand Up” – Harriet
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Dcera
Hair love
Kitbull
memorable
Sister
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Brotherhood
Nefta soccer club
The neighbors window
Saria
A sister
Camera icon Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been nominated for Best sound editing, Best visual effects and Best original score. Credit: News Regional Media
EDIT BEST SOUND
Ford against Ferrari
prankster
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
Advertisement Astra
Ford against Ferrari
prankster
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The lionking
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST WRITING (CUSTOM SCREENPLAY)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
The two popes
BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY)
Knives out
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite
