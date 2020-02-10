Oscars 2020: Color makes a red carpet comeback

Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a Lakers-purple jacket with the basketball star’s 24 on his lapel, while Oscar-nominated Laura Dern wore pale pink and black from Armani on the red carpet for Hollywood’s biggest Sunday night.

Dern told The Associated Press that Armani also dressed her for the first Oscars in the early 1990s. She lived with her mother then and now.

“It feels really special,” she said. “I am very grateful to them.”

Billie Eilish, her bright green hair, turned completely around Chanel in a fluffy white button and pants, not breaking her tradition of wearing oversized looks.

“We have to do Chanel,” she said, pointing at the Christmas balls in her hair. “I don’t know why. It was just the atmosphere.”

Although pink has dominated this prize season, there was a range of colors in abundance at the Oscars.

Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm because fewer stars took fashion risks. Janelle Monae was, as usual, an exception in a drop-dead beautiful Ralph Lauren silver dress with long sleeves and around 170,000 Swarovski crystals, supplemented with a hood.

Zazie Beetz wore two stunning Bvlgari diamond chains with a modified Thom Browne look and Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-carat body of golden feathers.

Beetz, who is co-stars in “Joker,” shone in two pieces from Browne, with its tight top at the bottom. Her necklaces were in white gold, one with round diamonds and the other a choker with an oval emerald in the middle.

The look was “very chic dominatrix,” Beetz said, adding, “I really like corsets. It’s a very nice classic shape.”

Porter’s newest red carpet statement was custom, by British couture designer Giles Deacon. His orange silk skirt was printed with touches that paid tribute to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. It was the first of several looks for the “Pose” star at the Dolby Theater.

The Norwegian singer Aurora appeared in loose pants with a tunic top and red accents. On top of her head was a crown-like chapter in a floral pattern with accents of green and mother-of-pearl.

Kaitlyn Dever, from ‘Booksmart’, wore an environmentally conscious strapless Louis Vuitton dress in red.

“There is much to change,” she said about saving the planet.

The company said in an email that the custom-made silk satin look embroidered with Swarovski crystals and glass beads is “ethically” and “ecologically responsible.”

Regina King completely went out of Hollywood in a pink dress with a belt that fits together perfectly. Child star Julia Butters, who appeared in ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’, wore a conceited pink shade with a matching bag.

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the nominated Syrian documentary ‘For Sama’, wore a dress adorned with Arabic messages. Her war film tells the stories of loss, laughter and survival in Aleppo.

The carpet started with an explosion of hard rain and cold, just when Porter, Tamron Hall and others had arrived. Crazy employees ran around and tried to keep the water out of the tent with squeegees.

