Osaka suffers from a sad Fed Cup return

The return of Naomi Osaka to the Fed Cup team of Japan after a year’s absence became sour when the world number 10 was hit by the hands of the Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The double grand slam winner was expected to give Japan a huge boost in their attempt to win five-time champions Spain at the La Manga Club near Murcia, but lost 6-0 6-3.

Osaka, whose Australian Open title defense was terminated by 15-year-old Coco Gauff, looked totally uncomfortable when she caught 50 casual errors in a scorching show against the No.78 world, who only won a second Fed alleged Cup singles .

“Frankly, it wasn’t even a competition,” an emotional Osaka said. “For me I am a bit busy with things and I could not mentally enter the competition. It is sort of … my fault.”

Claycourt specialist Carla Suarez Navarro played in her last home game for Spain and then defeated Misaki Doi 6-3 6-4 to present Spain 2-0 and beat the reverse singles of Saturday (Sunday AEDT).

Spain only needs to win one of their three remaining rubbers to book their place in the inaugural Fed Cup final, with 12 countries in Budapest in April.

Holders France, number two in Australia, wildcards Czech Republic and host country Hungary will certainly be involved in the new event, so that eight others can book their places in this weekend’s qualifications.

Switzerland is well placed after a 2-0 lead in their draw against a much weakened side of Canada in Biel.

Jil Teichmann fought teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez before Belinda Bencic defeated Gabriela Dabrowski, who was a late substitute for an injured Eugenie Bouchard.

Canada also could not rely on the US Open champion Bianca Andreescu for Friday’s singles (Saturday AEDT).

The Netherlands and Belarus were at 1-1 and Aryna Sabalenka tied the tie after Kiki Bertens put the Dutch ahead with the victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The hope of Great Britain to reach the showdown in Budapest hangs on a thread after being trailed 2-0 in Slovakia.

Heather Watson was beaten 6-2 6-3 by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova before Harriet Dart lost 6-7 (3) 6-3 7-5 to Viktoria Kuzmova despite coming back 2-5 in the decision round.

Without Simona Halep, Romania was in Cluj, but ended one day at 1-1 with four-fold winners in Russia, while Belgium also closed in one piece with Kazakhstan.

Germany is in the lead in Brazil after winning for Laura Siegemund and Tatjana Maria in Florianopolis.

Later, the United States, which has won a record of 18 Fed Cup titles, tries to book their place in Budapest when they start their draw against Latvia.

Newly crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin leads the team, with Serena Williams relegated to second basehit.

