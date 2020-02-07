Orlando pirates unwilling to face hits in the Nedbank Cup

Attacking midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu will not be able to compete against Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup round of 16, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer confirmed.

At a press conference on Friday, February 7, the German coach announced that the former Amazulu man had arrived at Orlando Pirates with an injury.

Zungu isn’t ready for Orlando Pirates’ debut yet

The Sea Robbers made a surprising move for the 24-year-old, who made 16 appearances for Stellebosch FC this season in the PSL and won the train last Friday. Orlando Pirates made way for Zungu by releasing 32-year-old Musa Nyatama, who has since joined Highlands Park.

How Zungu will ignite Orlando Pirates midfield

Orlando Pirates fans would have hoped to see the offensive player in their Nedbank Cup fight with Gavin Hunt’s Wits team. However, Zinnbauer announced that there would be a wait for the man that Jomo Sono classified as very influential for Bucs.

“[Zungu] has an injury at the moment, so we can’t work with him, but I’m happy. I’m happy about all the good players we get [on the transfer market],” said Zinnbauer.

However, the coach was optimistic and believes that the time of recovery will give Zungu an opportunity to get his football philosophy under control.

“It is important that we get him close to the squad quickly and that he understands my system. Now we have time to work with him off the field and I hope he will get back on the field quickly,” added the trainer added.

The former Zungu coaches praised the product of the Amazulu youth team. Sono described him as one of the best passers-by in the country, while Ronnie Moroka, the youth development coach at Usuthu, compared him to Paul Pogba.

“He is a player I love so much. He is the best passer of the ball in this country. He can pass 40 yards, 50 yards. He reminds me of Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba,” said Sono von Zungu.

“He has a good figure, he works very hard. He is also skillful, he can walk past people and he shoots. Even in dead ball situations, I sent him to hammer them. For me that is the best signature. You [Pirates] had this season. “

Moroka told Kickoff.com:

“He is a talented boy, he has a bright future ahead of him.

“He reminds me of Paul Pogba playing soccer. He can shoot, he can cover great distances. It can pass with both the inner and outer foot. It has matured and I have no doubt that it will be successful at Pirates. “