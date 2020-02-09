Orlando Pirates drops out of the Nedbank Cup after penalties

For the third time this season, Orlando Pirates rushed out of the first round of a cup competition and lost 3-2 on penalties to Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup after returning 2-0 and scoring 3-3 after extra time.

The Buccaneers suffered early defeats in the MTN8 and the Caf Champions League, leaving the first round of the Telkom Knockout behind before falling into the next hurdle.

Orlando Pirates stunned at home

Next on the agenda was the largest domestic tournament in the country, in which an outfit based in Braamfontein had drawn against other league participants.

They were all pirates in the first half, but with little chance.

The dead end would eventually be broken, but the football was going in the opposite direction when Fortune Makaringe had handled the ball in his penalty area, though repetitions had proven otherwise.

Bienvenu Eva Nga was the man to take on the chores and he made no mistake when he defeated the guests 1-0.

The search for compensation had started, but was hampered by a lack of serenity in front of the goal, especially Thembinkosi Lorch, who had no connection to the ball after a full defense.

At the other end, Deon Hotto made no such mistake when he yanked Siphesihle Ndlovu out of the way after a counterattack before sliding the second goal past Joris Delle.

At the beginning of the second half, last season’s Zakhele Lepasa was the Nedbank Cup player who turned a cross into the hands of Ricardo Goss.

Pirates were almost punished at the other end by Elias Pelembe, who scored a long shot in the 68th minute.

Immediately afterwards, the deficit was halved by the home team, which Lorch, who was the first to break through the Goss defense for the Buccaneers, added to the top scorer list.

The intensity of the hosts did not subside despite the constant threat at the other end, and skipper Happy Jele would have a say in the process.

The defender equalized when he struck 2-2 after a cross from Luvuyo Memela.

Rally back to promotion in the Nedbank Cup

It was not until the last moments of extra time that the hosts took the lead for the first time in the game after Memela was fouled in the box. Elias Pelembe had to deal with Gomes shortly thereafter.

Pirates received a penalty imposed by Zakhele Lepasa, who sent Goss in the wrong direction to take advantage of the Soweto giants.

With just a few seconds on the clock, Wits was compensated by Gift Motupa, who set the game on penalties.

In the penalty shootout, Jele and Motupa scored 1-1 early on before scoring two consecutive misses from both sides.

Pathutshedzo Nange was there for Wits, and a Kabelo Dlamini offered debutante Lorenzo Gordinho the chance to win his new teams.