Opposing Force receives VR support for Oculus Quest

A few months ago, VR Oculus Quest’s Lambda1 Half-Life mod added support for the game’s first expansion, Blue Shift. This week, developer DrBeef also added support for the next expansion, Opposing Force.

An update for Lambda1 adds a number of new features, including support from Opposing Force. Opposing Force was released in late 1999 and was the second expansion that was not developed by Valve itself, but by Gearbox Software, now known for the Borderlands series. While Blue Shift occupies players as guards in the Black Mesa facility, this expansion lets you follow in the footsteps of a soldier.

In the original half-life, the military was sent to Black Mesa to destroy all traces of the alien outbreak, including Gordon Freeman. Opposing Force finds its protagonist alone.

This update also added support for a single controller and the ability to configure controls. You can see the full changelog here. If you need help installing the game in Quest, here’s a handy guide. Here you will also find more detailed instructions on the extensions.

Opposing Force now supports all PC-based extensions from Half-Life VR to Oculus Quest. There was a third and final expansion, although it was an exclusive co-op campaign for PS2. As much as we’d like to play it in VR, we wouldn’t expect it to work.

With the entire catalog now on Quest, you will still have a lot to do to prepare for the release of Half-Life: Alyx next month. And Valve is pretty confident that it will really come out next month.