OPPO takes a serious look at the smartphone stylus that is designed for calling

In the near future, at least one OPPO handset can be supplied with a stylus that can also make calls. This is based on a patent that was recently noted by the Dutch technical publication LetsGoDigital.

The patent shows at a glance a smartphone that does not deviate too much from a standard flagship design. But a closer look at the stylus reveals a microphone and a receiver. The multi-function buttons built into the outer edge are described as volume buttons during conversations.

Unlike other modern styli, the OPPO stylus also contains a battery instead of a super capacitor. That should mean that it can take a fairly long time during phone calls or when used as a Bluetooth stylus. The assessment would be a charging time because it takes longer for the batteries to charge.

The ability to make calls is not the only way the new OPPO stylus stands out

Even without the ability to make calls, the overall design of the OPPO stylus that appears in images is demonstrably unique. That is because the company has not chosen an approach that sets the stylus as a separate part of the phone itself.

OEMs of smartphones such as Samsung, LG, Motorola and others have each used their own stylus. But those OEMs usually put that in the gadget itself through a slot of the right size. Conversely, with tablets the stylus is often held by magnets on the frame or the rear panel. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a good example of that other, more usual design.

OPPO’s approach with its latest patent throws that concept aside. Instead of treating the stylus as a separate device, the company makes it an integral part of the smartphone itself.

In general, OPPO gave the patented device a modern smartphone design with ultra-thin edges. This applies to the left and right edges and the bottom of the device.

But OPPO designed the device in the patent with a larger than standard bezel. That is because, when attached to the smartphone, the stylus still seems to work as the receiver of the phone. In fact, it is the top ring while it is attached.

Only a small square of the top ring remains when the stylus is removed. That segment contains the selfie camera module and associated sensors. That gives the stylus a strange shape, but that should not hinder the use too much.

To attach the module, the nib slides into the housing that is built into the camera module. The rest of the pen then appears to couple via magnetic pins for charging. The buttons on the stylus are facing out when it is attached. These are described as adjusting the ring volume while the stylus is attached.

A final design will not necessarily arrive too quickly

The patent for an OPPO telephone with a stylus that can call is much more complete and descriptive than is typical for patents. To begin with, the company already seems to be actively testing prototypes of the stylus in question. In short, the ‘findings’ of the company’s researchers are mentioned.

This does not necessarily mean that the device will land quickly. The company will announce the OPPO Find X2 just before MWC 2020. But leaks around that device have not indicated that there will be something very special like a removable call-enabled stylus.