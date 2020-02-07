OPPO investigates bizarre mobile camera settings with seven lenses

Chinese mobile juggernaut OPPO is investigating a somewhat bizarre idea of ​​embracing handsets with no fewer than seven cameras on the back. Whether that sounds ridiculous, seems inevitable, or both, the company has been following the concept for a while.

Newly spotted IP documentation confirms so much, reveals a very unusual smartphone concept with a septuple camera setup on the back. The images shown here are from the highest patent authority in China – the National Intellectual Property Administration.

OPPO apparently imagined two handset designs with such a monstrous-looking back. Both rotate around a huge panel protruding from the rear, with half a dozen lenses around a seventh module. The latter, noticeably larger camera, sits in the middle of an unconventional hexagonal lens arrangement.

The two differ only in the shape of the actual panel in which the device is housed and the resulting placement of the flash.

Although beauty can really be in the eyes of the viewer, OPPO’s new uncovered design is about as subtle as a poke in the eye. Regarding the functional side, it is unclear whether the company already has a working prototype. All images of the concept in the latest IP archiving are only views.

On the other hand, the front of the intended mobile device is much more conventional. It has a largely ring-free appearance with a small notch in which a single selfie camera for a total of eight lenses is housed.

Seven mobile cameras versus a number of natural laws

Makes ridiculous looking or not, OPPO’s line of thought is a natural continuation of established industrial trends. The average number of mobile cameras on the back of contemporary flagships has been increasing for several years now.

This phenomenon does not stem from a global design revolution. Its origin is fully functional, by the way. So to speak, these growing peculiarities with multiple lenses are a necessary evil; an inevitable compromise that allows mobile cameras to improve further year after year.

Regardless of what smartphone manufacturers claim in their advertisements, they still can’t defy physics. Understandably, mobile sensors remain miniscule compared to those in special cameras. As a result, they are relatively worse in collecting light, i.e., taking photos.

Device makers therefore have little choice but to essentially strive for quantity over quality. Although the back of our smartphones does not become easier for the eyes, mobile photography is still improving.

Few will argue that the new OPPO concept leaves no room for refinement, but that does not make it misleading. Look no further than virtually anywhere else for proof of that. Because it is already clear that almost every mobile giant will integrate even more cameras into its 2020 smartphones.