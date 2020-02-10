Opening partner Beth Mooney supports Alyssa Healy to come back from the malaise at the Women’s T20 World Cup

Alyssa Healy’s opening partner Beth Mooney has supported the Australian T20 star to get themselves out of a malaise and to be a key weapon in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Mooney played another lead role against England on Sunday and broke a second half century out of four games during the International Tri-Series.

Her co-opener Healy, however, managed only one point, after scores of 0, 1 and 9.

“I think T20 cricket is quite a fickle game,” Mooney said.

“People don’t remember how you start, they remember how you end. We have a lot of games ahead of us and I’m sure she (Healy) will turn it around. She’s a world class player and she’s a key to us the top of the order, for her and I to give us a good start. You don’t come to the top without being one of the best and she is one of those. “

Australian captain Meg Lanning returned without problems from a back injury on the weekend and will come to India in the final of the Tri-Series against Junction Oval on Wednesday.

“I just have to be smart about how we handle it, but it feels really good,” Lanning said yesterday when asked about the injury.

“I had no problems this weekend, so I am confident to go inside.”

Speaking at Kayo’s launch of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Lanning said that Australia was still looking for improvement, but did not feel the heat of the No. 1 ranked party on the way to the tournament.

“It’s the World Cup. Everyone’s busy,” Lanning said.

“We don’t feel any more than what we have in the past or what another team feels. We are very excited about the opportunities that await us. World Cup competitions are potentially an opportunity that you can only find once in your career, so we just want to really enjoy it and embrace it. The group is really ready to go. “

Australia meets India in its first game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 21, with every game of the tournament being shown live on Kayo.

