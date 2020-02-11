Opening of Forrestfield and Waypoint Red Roosters still uncertain after chicken pic scandal

Uncertainty surrounding the reopening of two Perth Red Rooster restaurants, which was closed after shocking photos of social media appeared last week.

The Forrestfield and Forrestfield Waypoint stores closed their doors on Thursday after Facebook photos surfaced that were uncovered in the trunk of one of the cars in the fast food chain.

The photos were apparently taken on a day when the temperature exceeded 30 degrees.

The company announced an investigation and a sign at the door of one store announced that it would be closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Camera icon A sign in the Forrestfield store. Credit: 10 News Perth

“Following issues brought to our attention via a social media message, Red Rooster has decided to temporarily close two restaurants: Waypoint and Forrestfield in Western Australia,” the company told 10 Daily.

“These stores remain closed while detailed research is being carried out, the required actions are being taken and we are convinced that the operational standards of these locations meet the high expectations of our strict brand standards.”

Today, a Red Rooster spokesperson confirmed that the investigation was still taking place and that a date for the reopening had to be confirmed five days after the stores were closed.

It is also unclear whether all employees in the stores would keep their jobs.

However, the spokesperson insisted that the closures were temporary and that the stores would eventually reopen.

The fast food chain said it had suspended deliveries over the scandal.

“As a precaution, all potentially affected product has been removed and discarded. All surfaces, equipment and facilities have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Deliveries from suppliers are suspended until such times are approved for reopening, “the statement said.

“Red Rooster is very disappointed with this incident and takes such matters seriously.”

.