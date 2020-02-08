Open Sky Policy: A Financial Disaster for Pakistan

As shocking as it may seem, the Senate has heard that open sky politics cost the state treasury 107 billion rupees in a single year.

“The PIA’s financial crisis began with the emergence of the open sky policy adopted in the 1990s and the subsequent granting of liberal rights, particularly to the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states. Approximately Rs107bn was lost to the Treasury in 2017 as airlines in the Gulf States, including the UAE, Turkey and Sri Lanka, were granted an open sky and liberal traffic rights regime, ”Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told the house during the question Time.

All passengers on these airlines were entitled to Pakistani airlines, whose earnings would otherwise have contributed to the country’s economic development, ”Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told the house during Question Time.

These countries strive for full traffic rights for multiple cities in countries like Pakistan and offer only one point on their territory

Several airlines in the Arab countries offer only one destination, while Pakistan International Airlines offers around 10 to 12 destinations. In order to make their flights competitive, the international airlines developed the strategy to pick up passengers from Pakistan to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Oman etc. with reasonable prices and to reload the passengers from the next destinations to Great Britain. US and European destinations at a higher price.

Since the 1990s, PIA sources have believed that powerful decision-makers and influencers have benefited significantly from concessions under the open sky policy in favor of the GCC countries.

Second, India has regulated open sky policies so that no airline is allowed to implement this policy 5,000 kilometers from airports. Instead, India shares the routes with the international airlines and not with the airports.

Khan informed the house that the authorities first adopted the Open Skies directive in 1992 after operating Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, which was designed with the Open Skies directive in mind.

The goal of the open skies agreement between two countries can only be based on commercial reciprocity and organic (point-to-point) market growth, as provided for in the National Aviation Policy 2019, Dawn reported.

However, in the case of Pakistan’s open skies with city-states such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras-al-Khaimah, this has affected the economic viability of Pakistani airlines and the treasury.

He said that the open sky policy was mostly adopted either by countries with insignificant indigenous traffic or by city-states without a local network such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Singapore.

The cost reduction has been addressed through austerity measures and the reduction of unnecessary administrative costs, discipline and accountability in combating leaks and waste

“In order for their airlines to survive and their countries to thrive, they are demanding liberal rights from densely populated countries. These countries strive for full traffic rights for multiple cities in countries like Pakistan and offer only one point on their territory. For example, Emirates Airlines has permission to fly to eleven Pakistani cities, while Pakistani airlines can only fly to one point in Dubai, ”the minister quoted.

“The airlines in the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states have suspended Sixth Freedom traffic through their hubs for the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Canada, which is otherwise due to Pakistani airlines or airlines in the country to which the passenger was traveling. With the liberalization of traffic rights, the other airlines began to rob PIA’s share of traffic, and the flood of capacity meant that available capacity was reduced at low fares. ”

In answering a question, Khan claimed that the national flag deficit had decreased from 32 billion rupees in 2018 to 11 billion rupees in 2019, and this was made possible by good governance. He said the purchase of new planes and the commissioning of grounded planes also contributed to the sales increase.

The report said the paper said the PIA went through a terrible financial state, but the government was keen to make it independent. “Efforts are being made to improve the company’s financial health by reducing losses / deficits through various means and methods. Despite the difficulties, PIACL has been able to improve its performance to reduce losses,” said Khan.

The minister said the main reason for the PIA’s losses was the rise in financial costs due to the credit assets taken over by previous governments and increasing premiums and debt servicing. In addition, a significant increase in fuel prices and a devaluation of the currency also contributed to losses.

The decline in losses is being approached on two levels – increasing revenue and reducing costs. “The revenue side will be improved by improving market share by realigning the sales team, filling positions for earnings, aggressive sales promotion, product and service improvements, focusing on generating revenue from additional sources, adding new flights and expanding existing production routes how Saudi Arabia approached Arabia and the Gulf. ”

The minister said the cost-cutting side would be through austerity and reducing unnecessary administrative costs, discipline, and accountability in functions to intercept leakage and waste, reduce lossy routes and other operations, rationalize routes, and relocate operational facilities for PIA are suitable, tackled flight operations.

“As a result, all of the key performance indicators, such as sales, seat factor, earnings and sales per available seat, have seen tremendous growth compared to previous years while significantly reducing operating and administrative costs,” he said.