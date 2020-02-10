Open letter from Kirk Douglas to Donald Trump during the 2016 elections now feels very appropriate

In the course of the 2016 presidential campaign, veteran actor Kirk Douglas wrote several open letters that were published by the Huffington Post.

Although Douglas did not address candidates directly, people quickly determined who they were being referred to or rather who was most needed to receive the message.

After Douglas died at the age of 103, people reflect on the letters.

The first – originally published in July 2015 and updated a year later – was about racism and intolerance created by the legacy of slavery in the United States.

Douglas has titled:

“An open letter to anyone who would become president”

Douglas wrote:

“If you want my vote in November 2016, I ask you to do something now.” America has never formally acknowledged and apologized for the unspeakable evil of slavery. So I ask both Republicans and Democrats to apologize to the American people. Our continued refusal to apologize for slavery is still embarrassing and dividing our nation. It is past time to heal. “I have lived a long time – 98 years – and I have seen many incredible things. “I remember the days when the Ku Klux Klan was very powerful. They burned crosses on lawns. “I remember that there were separate drinking fountains and bathrooms. “I have even lived long enough to see a black man as president – twice. Incredibly, he now lives in a house that was built by slaves. “” I hope to live long enough to see one of the candidates promise an apology for slavery. We cannot erase our history, but we can promise that hatred will be banned from our great country. ” I’m looking forward to your response. “

In his second letter in HuffPo entitled “The Road Ahead”, Douglas addressed comments from candidate Donald Trump during a campaign MAGA meeting in Arizona. The second open letter was published in September 2016.

Douglas introduced the piece with the mention:

“I’ve always been very proud to be an American. At the time I leave, I pray that it will never change.”

He wrote:

“I am in my 100th year. When I was born in 1916 in Amsterdam, New York, Woodrow Wilson was our president.” “My parents, who could not speak or write English, were emigrants from Russia. They were part of a wave of more than two million Jews who fled the murderous pogroms of the tsar at the beginning of the 20th century. They were looking for a better live for their family in a magical land where, they believed, the streets were literally paved with gold. “” What they did not realize until after their arrival that those beautiful words were engraved in the statute of freedom in New York Harbor: “Give me your tired, your arms, your huddled masses, desire to breathe freely”, not applicable to all new Americans Russians, Poles, Italians, Irish and especially Catholics and Jews felt the stigma that they were being treated as aliens , as foreigners who would never become “real Americans.”

He went on:

“They say that there is nothing new under the sun. Since my birth, our planet has traveled around it a hundred times. With every job, I have seen our country and our world evolve in ways that would have been unthinkable for my parents.” surprise me with every passing year. ” “During my life, American women have been given the right to vote, and one is finally the candidate of a major political party. An Irish-American Catholic became president. Perhaps most unbelievably, an African-American is our president today.” “The longer I live, the less surprised I am by the inevitability of change and how I am delighted that so many of the changes I’ve seen have been good.” “Yet I also have the horrors of major depression and two world wars The second one was started by a man who promised he would restore his country to its former greatness. “” I was 16 when that man came to power in 1933. Almost a decade before his rise, he was laughed at – not seriously taken y. He was seen as a bastard who could not possibly deceive a developed, civilized population with his nationalistic, hateful rhetoric. “” The “experts” rejected him as a joke. They were wrong. “

Douglas then spoke about words that were reminiscent of those used in Germany to induce white nationalism and anti-Semitism.

“A few weeks ago we heard words spoken in Arizona that my wife, Anne, who grew up in Germany, said it was chilled to the bone. They could also have been spoken in 1933:”

He then cites Donald Trump.

Trump said in his MAGA rally:

“We also have to be honest about the fact that not everyone who wants to join our country will be able to assimilate successfully. It is our right as a sovereign nation to choose immigrants that we think thrive and thrive here.” [including] new screening tests for all applicants with ideological certification to ensure that those we admit to our country share our values ​​… “

Douglas rebuked Trump’s rhetoric.

“These are not the American values ​​that we fought in the Second World War to protect.” “Until now I believed I had finally seen everything under the sun. But this was the kind of frightening that I have never seen before as an American presidential candidate in my life.” “I have lived a long, good life. I will not here to see the consequences if this evil takes root in our country. But your children and mine will be. And their children. And their children children. ” “We all still desire to stay free. It is what we stand for as a country. I have always been very proud to be an American. In the time I leave, I pray that it will never In our democracy, the decision to stay free is ours to make. “

It is indeed our decision to make. From Monday, February 10, the 2020 presidential election is 266 days away.

Are you registered to vote?

