Online dating changes life – and the economy

Online dating is changing not only the way people make contacts, but also the way individuals spend their money and the way households spend.

“It’s pretty much everything when you think about all the things people spend money on, find a romantic partner, court them, marry, have children,” said Daniel McMurtrie, the young co-founder and CEO of Tyro Capital Management. a New York hedge fund.

The 28-year-old McMurtrie has followed the rising tide of online visitors to find a partner who “from a kind of niche category that was a joke to some to the dominant form of dating”.

According to a Pew Research Center study published on Thursday, 30 percent of American adults used a dating app or website. For people under 30, this increases to 50 percent.

The spread of smartphones and the simple use of apps have paved the way. A user only needs to enter a small amount of personal information to see photos of potential matches. A simple swipe of the finger can show interest, and when it is answered, start a conversation.

The financial cost of making an appointment has been drastically reduced, as has the time cost of wasted meetings or rejections.

“Historically, people have socialized in their social circles, their friends, their families, their churches, their social groups,” said McMurtrie. “That’s really a maximum of 100, 200 people.”

Social sanctions have also been reduced. “Going out with someone who is a friend of a friend and it doesn’t work can be very cumbersome.”

“Since everyone can instantly access a series of appointments through an app, it no longer makes sense to take this risk,” noted McMurtrie, who published a study on the phenomenon in November.

Younger generations may lack the financial resources to buy a house, and it is less complicated to test life as a couple before it may split up if you only pay the rent rather than a heavy mortgage.

Nowadays, couples in the United States tend to get married later and get less divorce. Longer school degrees or economic uncertainty are often cited as reasons for this delay, but McMurtrie believes online dating also plays a role.

More Americans are using online dating than ever before, but it still sucks

“People have … been dating more, meeting more people and understanding more about what their preferences are and what they can and cannot deal with in a long-term relationship,” he said.

Cosmetics for men

This development has economic implications “because it promotes consumer spending and household education,” said McMurtrie.

As an example, he refers to the boom in men’s grooming products: his theory is that male skin creams and hair and beard care products sometimes fly off the shelves because men want to appear more attractive in their dating profile pictures.

In contrast, the fragrance heel is not affected in the same way because “you cannot smell a selfie. Everything is Instagram-friendly. ”

The main players in the market, such as Tinder, Bumble or Hinge, make money by offering subscriptions that allow users to access more features or more profile visibility.

According to McMurtrie, the greatest opportunities are in partnerships with restaurants, entertainment venues, and clothing and cosmetics stores.

“Spend at least $ 100, maybe $ 200, on a date in New York City,” said McMurtrie. “Tinder is currently earning 59 cents per paying user every day. So the question is … what percentage of that hundred dollars can Tinder make if they can help make this transaction easier. ”

taboo

There is not a lot of financial research on the subject because “online dating is inherently a sexuality issue and I think in a professional context it makes people a little uncomfortable or very difficult to take it seriously” McMurtrie stuck.

“It would be very difficult to talk extensively about this business in a serious boardroom setting, given things like,” What is the rate at which people go out on a first date? “Must consider.”

For McMurtrie, the most underestimated impact of online dating is the agency it can potentially provide to women, especially in more conservative countries where romantic hopes may be limited to a very small group of family friends.

With apps, women can choose between “10 or 15 men… and possibly millions of options,” says McMurtrie.

In addition, users recognize “that they can say no to a man without risk and without any disadvantages in reputation”.

“It’s not just a great social thing,” said McMurtrie. “It’s also a great economic thing, because … half of the population actually has decision-making powers and some say.”