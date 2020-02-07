OnePlus 8 comes faster than expected at the end of March / beginning of April

It seems that OnePlus will announce its new flagship sooner than expected. This information is from Ishan Agarwal, a well-known tipster. He claims that the OnePlus 8 series will be launched at the end of March or (early) April.

The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro will be launched at the end of March or early April

However, that is not the only news that Mr. Agarwal shared. He also confirmed that both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are coming and that both will be available in a new green color.

The source has also shared a tease video for the two phones. This is a very short teaser and we are not sure if it was made by a third party or OnePlus, but it is likely that it is the first. You can view it below this article.

Considering how early OnePlus 8 rumors and leaks started, legitimate, we have assumed that they will come before May. Well, it seems that OnePlus wants to launch them about a month or two earlier than planned.

The source said the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are coming, but he is not sure about the 8 Lite. The OnePlus 8 Lite popped up in various rumors / leaks, but it is unknown what the plans of OnePlus with that phone are.

With regard to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, both devices have already surfaced. The two phones will look extremely similar, although the OnePlus 8 will be smaller.

Both devices are supplied with the Snapdragon 865 and 120Hz screens

Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and both probably support 5G. OnePlus is also likely to offer 4G variants, depending on the market. That is at least what we expect, we will see.

Both devices offer extremely thin edges and curved screens. A camera opening is placed in the top left corner of both phones if the latest leaks are accurate.

OnePlus had already announced its QHD + 120Hz display and that panel will be included in the OnePlus 8 Pro. Rumor has it that the OnePlus 8 has a fullHD + 120Hz display.

Android 10 is pre-installed on both phones, together with the OxygenOS UI from OnePlus. It is said that both phones have IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, but we will see if that will happen.

What we at least expect the OnePlus 8 Pro to offer is wireless charging. OnePlus recently joined the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium), more or less confirming that at least one of the two phones offers wireless charging.

Both phones will also contain Warp Charge, OnePlus’s own fast wired charging. That is more or less now. Mr. Agarwal is likely to share more information soon.

Have some #OnePlus news to share with you! The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro (who knows, maybe also the 8 lite) will be launched earlier this time! Expect a launch at the end of March or April. There will also be a new green color for both phones. Are you enthusiastic about these phones? pic.twitter.com/ceUjcWOzm4

– Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) 7 February 2020