OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could arrive surprisingly early

OnePlus seems to be launching its phones earlier and earlier, and OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will follow the trend.

Teen tipster Ishan Agarwal anticipates that next-generation phones will be available for OnePlus 7 (2019) and OnePlus 6 (2018) in late March or April after their May release.

Earlier releases such as the OnePlus 5 (2017) and OnePlus 3 (2016) arrived in June, so a release date in March or April would represent a significant change in the course for the Chinese fashion manufacturer.

No wonder, considering that the OnePlus 7T arrived in October and OnePlus releases a new flagship every six months. The tipster also predicted a new green color for the flagship phone.

Got some # OnePlus news for all of you! The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro (who knows, maybe also the 8 lite) will be launched earlier this time! Expect a start in late March or April. There will also be a new green color for both phones. Are you looking forward to these phones? pic.twitter.com/ceUjcWOzm4

– Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) February 7, 2020

It is likely that we don’t even have to wait until March or April to take a look at the new handsets. OnePlus has already cleared important information such as the presence of the 120 Hz fluid display, and it could go on with some tidbits at MWC later this month.

Regardless, it has become a tradition for OnePlus to remove feed information to increase anticipation of the launch events.

We can expect OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro to get the Snapdragon 865 processor and X50 modem going and enable 5G connectivity. It is also implied that at least one phone within range is the first OnePlus phone to be charged wirelessly. There are also rumors of a OnePlus 8 Lite, another premiere for the series.

The cameras are expected to be in focus again, but the release will likely be too early to include the technology in the OnePlus Concept One phone unveiled at CES 2020.

The fascinating technology effectively hides the rear camera lenses from view by using a color-shifting glass on the back of the device. It offers not only an aesthetic advantage due to a more seamless design, but also a theoretical advantage when taking photos, as a polarizing ND filter darkens the lens and supports shooting in bright conditions.

