One dead and several injured when two minibus taxis collide in Cape Town

A 28-year-old woman died and 26 others were seriously injured when two minibus taxis collided on Lavis Drive and 35th Avenue intersection in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on Saturday morning.

Advanced life support measures

The ER24 paramedics, along with other emergency services and the police, were on site at 7:26 a.m., ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said in a statement.

“It was found that several people (from the taxis) were expelled and needed help. Two patients, a man and a woman, had been seriously injured. They were treated with advanced life-support measures and brought to Tygerberg Hospital by ER24 and Metro EMS (Cape Town), where the 28-year-old woman unfortunately later died. The man was still in critical condition at the time of this report. “

Campbell said eight other people with moderate injuries and 17 others with minor injuries were injured.

Twenty people were brought to Elsies River Day Hospital from various services and six brought to Tygerberg, while a moderately injured woman was taken to a private hospital by another private service.

A 28-year-old woman died and 26 others were seriously injured when two minibus taxis collided on Lavis Drive and 35th Avenue intersection in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on Saturday morning. Image via Twitter: @ ER24EMS

Several were injured when a taxi collided with a truck

In another incident, several people were injured on Friday evening, some seriously, when a minibus taxi and a truck collided when the R23 passed through the N3 south of Heidelberg in Gauteng.

The ER24 paramedics were on site at 7:08 p.m. and found that Gauteng’s emergency services had already “triage to deal with the number of patients on site,” ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said in a statement.

Two small children on site

Most taxi drivers had managed to get out of the vehicle. An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured and flown to a private hospital for medical treatment with a medical helicopter.

Two other people were seriously injured, at least five others had suffered moderate injuries. There were two infants on site and the rest of the injured were adults.

ER24 transported seven patients to Tele Mogoerane Hospital and another private hospital in Heidleberg for further care. The rest of the patients were treated by Gauteng’s emergency services and taken to the hospital.

Image via Twitter: ER24EMS

African News Agency (ANA), editor Jacques Keet