On this week's podcast ... Big news, Duo will be launched early and more

In this episode of the Windows Central Podcast: Panos, Windows Client, Surface Duo spotted in the wild, and more.

Zac Bowden delivers a solo episode while Daniel sings himself into unknown parts! It was a great week for Microsoft as their Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, now lead a combined Windows UX and Surface team. With hardware and software initiatives more closely aligned, there is potential for renewed excitement about the future of Windows.

There is also more to say about last week’s late news about the possible non-future of Surface Hub 2X. In addition, Windows Search was temporarily interrupted, even for local searches, due to a server problem at the end of Microsoft.

Surface Duo has been seen in the wild and may seem to have a flash in the front. Plus, Zac has been around for a while now that the Duo might be ready faster than you think!

This episode of the Windows Central Podcast was recorded on 7 February 2020.

Thinking of the new 'Windows + Devices' team under Panos Panay at Microsoft

Microsoft is not sure if it will ever be a Surface Hub 2X

Windows Search for many – here's the solution

Microsoft Surface Duo spotted in the wild with a possible flash on the front

Zac Bowden

