Oklahoma peasant family is done with Trump – after his trade war she cost $ 32,000 – Raw Story

The ongoing trade wars of President Donald Trump will cost the average American family $ 1,277 a year, according to a new study by the Congressional Budget Office. But for some families it was even worse.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith, not their real names, have lost $ 32,000 from their pecan farm in Oklahoma last year, and it is testing their patience with the president. The couple was nervous about speaking out and revealing their identity for fear that their daughter would lose her job. But she explained to her parents that nothing would change if they did not speak out.

The family bought their farm in 1980 with more than 400 pecans. They started picking the pecans by hand one by one. Then they tried to shake the trees. By 1985 they bought their first harvester and tedder.

“All our neighbors were harvesting, so I think we thought we should do the same,” Mrs. Smith told Raw Story. “We have always bought used equipment – tractors, harvesters and a shaker to get started.”

The Trump administration has worked to justify the trade war by claiming that there was never any cause for concern.

“Farmers are doing great,” said Peter Navarro, the president’s economist.

However, farmers have a different view.

Gary Wertish, president of the Minnesota Farmers Union, unleashed this year at Agriculture Sonny Perdue in an interview with Bloomberg News. He called on the government for causing “devastating damage, not just to rural communities.”

Fortunately, the Smiths do not depend on their farm income to support their lives. They both work full-time jobs to support the farm and have livestock. What they are concerned about are new farming families just starting out.

“We know young farmers who don’t make it,” Mrs. Smith said. “It’s a catch 22. You can’t make money unless you invest, and you can’t pay for it if the prices are right.”

They live conservatively and the cost of living in Oklahoma are low. But even they had not expected the significant difference between the 2017 prices and the 2019 prices. Pecan brokers lost around $ .40 – .50 per pound because of the rates.

“When you’ve harvested 80,000 pounds .50 is right,” Mrs. Smith explained. “We will not harvest because of the prices. You just hope it goes up. “

As a result, the family said they would not buy new equipment this year.

Then there is the matter of the weather. Oklahoma is not the most predictable place for the weather. There are typical storms with tornadoes that can tear trees from their roots or hailstorms that can destroy crops.

Between November 2, 2010 and May 26, 2015, Oklahoma had 239 consecutive weeks of drought, affecting more than 69 percent of the state.

“We can’t remove the rest of the pecans right now because of the rain,” the Smiths explained. “Pecans take place in April and there is a lot of weather between that time and November. Some years there are no nuts. “

It was a month ago that Trump signed the trade agreement with China and announced his own victory in years of mess. The Smiths are still not optimistic.

“China will do what they want, regardless of what they sign. China has been influencing the price of pecans for years, “the couple explained. “It has just been a timing this year that it seems to make it clearer.”

Trump handed farmers billions as a sort of rescue plan to help support them, while US negotiators tried to make a deal with China. Farmers received more than $ 22 billion in government payments in 2019, but the Smiths saw only $ 3,000. It was only a fraction of the $ 32,000 they lost.

Large corporate companies benefited from Trump’s $ 16 billion rescue operations in 2018. According to the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG), the top 1 percent of those who received the money each received more than $ 180,000 on average. Family farmers in the lower 80 percent received less than $ 5,000 on average.

But even rescue operations are not what the Smiths want. They just want to do what they are good at.

“We would rather harvest,” Mrs. Smith told Raw Story. “We have received a payment of approximately $ 10 per tree for this.”

What she is most concerned about is that this will eventually lead to the destruction of the small family farm.

“I’m afraid (they) are a thing of the past,” she said. “Mega companies or companies manage many of our food products.”

Mrs. Smith will no longer vote for Trump and neither will their daughter. Smith is still undecided, but he is just as frustrated.