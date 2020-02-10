The Academy Awards were the big night of the year for movies, but to our great joy, Taika Waititi decided to highlight another, um, parasite in his life after receiving his award – the widely despised MacBook Pro Butterfly keyboard. Fortunately for the New Zealanders, Windows laptops are now acing it.

When asked what the authors should ask of the producers, Taika raved about the “horrendous” butterfly switch keyboards from Apple and added that he was considering switching to a PC. We’re here to help the Hunt for the Wilderpeople director find a decent keyboard.

Forget MacBook Pro, butterfly keyboard was bad, we’ll help Taika.

Poor Taika obviously feels like he’s looking down with the Naff keyboard-induced Ragnarok, but there are many better options.

The man just received an Oscar for the best adapted screenplay, so he’s obviously a very busy man. While we hope to keep up with the technology by reading Trusted Reviews, Taika may not have seen the new MacBook Pro 16-inch in the dark.

In our test, we found how much the new keyboard with scissor switches improved compared to the keyboard that Taika described as “impossible to describe”.

But if the director is a fan of the MacBook Pro 13, comparing the 16-inch keyboard is a bit Apple vs. Orange or Eagle vs. Shark. To solve this problem, he could wait for the next-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 to appear – the new keyboard is also said to be added.

However, it looks like Taika has already turned her head from Windows laptops, and that gives him a hole full of quality options to drop.

Two of the best Windows ultrabooks currently available are the HP Specter x360 13 and the Surface Laptop 3 13. Boy, boy! Both keyboards are amazingly easy to use. The Dell XPS 13 2020 deserves a special mention, which we will examine in detail later in the year.

Since the launch of Surface Laptop, Microsoft has done an excellent job of creating clickable keyboards that are comfortable to travel with and have large keys. It’s not surprising that the laptop offering is so good considering how great Microsoft manages to make the super-slim Surface Pro Type Cover.

While Surface Laptop 3 is a favorite with many, the keyboard of the HP Specter x360 13 was a surprising discovery. HP keyboards haven’t been that great in recent years, but the company pulled them out with its latest consumer flagship.

The Specter keyboard is a bit more reserved than that of the Surface Laptop 3 – it offers a quieter keyboard in a smaller case that you can type on.

While Taika Waititi might be waiting for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020, these Windows laptops are worth adorning with the words of its next feature when in a bit of a hurry and reaching the next destination.

