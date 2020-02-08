Oculus Rift S versus Oculus Quest: Which should you buy?

PC powered VR

The Oculus Rift S is a replacement for the original Rift CV1, so it requires a connected PC. In comparison with the Oculus Quest, it uses a lower resolution LCD screen. It does not have manual adjustment of the interpupillary distance (IPD), but it does give full access to original Rift titles, has an Insight tracking system with five sensors and offers a higher refresh rate at 80 Hz.

Access to existing Rift CV1 titles

No jump in recommended PC specifications

Higher refresh rate

Five Insight sensors

Updated Touch controllers

No manual IPD adjustment

Lower resolution LCD screen

PC is required

If you don’t have a PC to power a VR headset, the Oculus Quest is undoubtedly the right choice. It is powered by a stand-alone Snapdragon 835 processor (CPU) and has a higher resolution for its dual OLED screens. The IPD can be adjusted manually, so that a wider range of users can find something more comfortable.

No connection back to a PC

Dual OLED screens with high resolution

Physical IPD adjustments

Updated Touch controllers

Hand follow (in example)

Oculus Link support (currently in beta)

Lower refresh rate

A less Insight sensor

Both VR headsets are going to deliver a fantastic virtual experience, but the final decision is likely to depend heavily on whether or not you have a PC ready to power VR. The Rift S still relies on external hardware to work, while the Quest has everything built in and has no external tether. However, the differences go deeper than what we are investigating here.

An important change is the development of Oculus Link, which allows you to connect the Oculus Quest to your PC to play PCVR games. Although this feature is in beta, it significantly changes the comparison between these two devices. If you want the best PCVR experience, take the Oculus Rift S. Still. If you plan to wait in the future or want to wait for Oculus Link to mature, the Oculus Quest will become a considerably more versatile headset.

Oculus Rift S versus Oculus Quest: technical specifications

Both VR headsets were released on May 21, 2019. Here is an overview of the technical specifications that make up each system.

Oculus Rift S

Oculus Quest

Screen resolution

2560×1440

LCD

2880×1600

OLED

Refresh rate

80Hz

72Hz

IPD

Software

Instruction manual

audio

integrated

3.5 mm jacket

integrated

3.5 mm jacket

Tracking

Oculus Insight

5 sensors

Oculus Insight

4 sensors

Hand follow

No

In preview

Freedom degrees (DoF)

6 DoF

6 DoF

Controllers

Updated Touch

Updated Touch

PC requirements

The same as Rift CV1

No

Cable

5 meters

DisplayPort 1.2

USB-A 3.0

No

price

$ 399

Starting at $ 399

Oculus Rift S versus Oculus Quest: Display

Source: Windows Central

The Rift S has an important update of the display compared to the Rift CV1, where the deep blacks and light whites of dual OLED are discarded for a single LCD screen that is essentially the same as that in the Oculus Go. It has a combined resolution of 2560×1440 (1280×1440 for each eye) that is lower than the 2880×1600 resolution of the Quest (1440×1600 for each eye). Still, the Rift S offers a higher refresh rate of 80Hz compared to 72Hz in the Quest. If you prefer an OLED screen, the Quest is really your only option.

Both the Rift S and the Quest produce an image with less screen door effect (SDE) than older models, which means that if you focus sharply on the screen, you will not see as much raster over the presented image, although you may still see more rays of god in the Quest then in the Rift S.

Perhaps the biggest complaint many users will have about the Rift S is that IPD adjustments are handled by software. IPD is the distance between your students and if you can set it manually with a slider – such as on the Rift CV1 and Quest – the headset opens for many more users. There is some influence on the Rift S thanks to software, but if your eyes are not in the common distance, you will have a much harder time getting a perfect image. With the Quest, on the other hand, you can adjust the IPD with a slider, giving you a much better chance of getting a perfect picture, even if your eyes are at an unusual distance.

Oculus Rift S versus Oculus Quest: Design

Source: Windows Central

The Oculus Quest looks more like the Rift CV1 than the Rift S, no doubt because the Rift S was designed with the help of Lenovo, which has its own line of Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) headsets. The Rift S has a halo headband with a dial on the back to get the right tightness and the headset hangs a bit over your face. A tape is still running along your head to prevent it from sliding down.

The Quest sticks with a headband like the Rift CV1 had, with double Velcro adjustments on both sides and an upper strap to prevent the headset from sliding down. The design means that the screen is stuck straight to your face instead of hanging down, and in terms of comfort it is not entirely comparable to the Rift S. The Quest has four sensors – one in each corner of the face plate – without bottom frame as on the Rift S, giving it an authentic Oculus look.

Both headsets have taken the path of integrated audio. Headphones or earphones no longer depend on the headband, as we saw on the Rift CV1. Instead, audio feels like it’s out of the blue. Speakers are embedded in the headband and do not touch your ears, so if you want better immersion and want to turn off external audio completely, you can connect third-party headphones to the 3.5 mm audio jacks of the device.

Oculus Rift S versus Oculus Quest: hardware for performance

Source: Windows Central

The Rift S is a PC powered experience, which means that you still have a tether back to your computer. The chain is five meters long, compared to four on the Rift CV1, so you get a little extra leeway, but it relies on DisplayPort instead of HDMI. Fortunately, since the Rift S uses the same core software as the Rift CV1, the system requirements have not really changed except the required video port. If you have a PC with an NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 480 graphics card (GPU), use all the recommended specifications, although better hardware gives you the best experience possible. If you are interested in extending your Rift S cables, you can do this successfully for around $ 15.

In contrast to the Rift S, the Oculus Quest is an independent VR headset. There is no cable back to a PC and all performance hardware is housed in the display and the lenses. This makes the Quest much more portable and gives you much more freedom, although the Snapdragon 835 processor (CPU) understandably won’t deliver the same performance as a full gaming PC. This means that the current Oculus Rift library is not available on the Quest, although it is safe to assume that many popular titles will be transferred to the stand-alone headset.

Oculus Link hands-on and five questions answered

An important factor in comparing these two headsets is the development of Oculus Link. With this function you can play PCVR games on your Oculus Quest by connecting them to your PC. The function is still in beta and works best with an expensive cable, but already looks promising. Assuming the feature is maturing and reaching general availability, you can use your Oculus Quest as a mobile VR headset if disconnected and as a PCVR headset with the current Oculus Rift game library when connected to a PC.

Oculus Rift S vs Oculus Quest: Tracking and Touch

Source: Windows Central

Both headsets are equipped with the new Oculus Insight tracking system, which works with built-in cameras and sensors on the headset itself. Insight scans your environment and identifies physical objects in the room, and combines them with data from the accelerometer and gyroscope of the headset, giving your exact position information once per millisecond. You do not need external sensors with either of these headphones.

Oculus Quest uses four sensors, one in each corner of the headset, for tracking, while the Rift S is dependent on five, with two on the front, two on the side and one on the top of the headset. Some of the tracking problems we encountered while testing the Quest were not clear with the Rift S due to the different positioning, so if you plan to play a lot of games where perfect tracking is important, the Rift S can give you a small give it a head start.

You get the updated Oculus Touch controllers with both headphones, which have been refined for better tracking and more intuitive button placement. Both VR systems bring six degrees of freedom (6DoF) to the table, which means that you can naturally move into a three-dimensional space and translate everything into any experience you enjoy.

Everything you can do with Oculus Quest hand tracking

Another feature that came out after these headsets were released is hand-tracking for the Oculus Quest. This function is currently in preview, but allows you to operate menus and some selected games without a Touch Controller. This function becomes more valuable over time as developers use it. Hand-tracking is not available for the Oculus Rift S, although this may change in the future.

Software updates give the lead of the Oculus Quest

If you absolutely want the best PCVR experience on the Oculus platform, your best bet is the Oculus Rift S. Yet software updates and upcoming functions make the Oculus Rift S more difficult to recommend on the Oculus Quest. With Oculus Link in beta, the Oculus Quest is on its way to deliver PCVR when paired and mobile VR when on the move. We usually recommend buying a device based on what it can do today, not what it could do in the future. Yet Oculus Link is already in beta and seems to be going well, so it plays a role in the choice between the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S.

In addition, the Oculus Quest has hand-tracking in preview and a growing library of special Oculus Quest games. Although it has been out for a while, the Oculus Quest gets considerably better over time. Although the Oculus Rift S is a beautiful headset for PCVR, the Oculus Quest receives our recommendation due to its mobility, versatility and upcoming functions.

