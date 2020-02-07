Oculus Rift S versus HTC Vive: which should you buy?

Newest Rift from Oculus

The Oculus Rift S is a replacement for the original Rift CV1, and it also requires a connected PC to power it. Compared to the HTC Vive, it uses a higher resolution LCD screen, but it has a lower refresh rate of 80Hz and has no manual adjustment of the interpupillary distance (IPD). You get full access to original Rift titles and you don’t need external sensors thanks to an Insight tracking system with five built-in sensors.

Pros

Less expensive than Vive

No external sensors required

Touch controllers are excellent

Higher resolution view

No extra headphones required

Cons

No manual IPD adjustment

Colors not so deep on LCD screen

The HTC Vive has proven itself since its release in 2016 and offers AMOLED dual screens with a refresh rate of 90Hz, excellent tracking thanks to external lighthouse base stations and numerous official accessories and third-party accessories. However, new models are difficult to find or too expensive because they are no longer available and due to the external sensor requirement are not nearly or portable.

Pros

AMOLED screens with deep colors

Almost flawless tracking

90Hz refresh rate

Numerous available accessories

Official wireless adapter available

Cons

More expensive than Rift S

Not as portable or mobile

Availability is declining

These two PC-powered VR headsets have a lot in common, and you should ultimately get a similar experience with both headsets that have a lot of content and high-quality spatial movements. However, some differences can somehow influence you when making a final decision about which one to buy.

Oculus Rift S versus HTC Vive: technical specifications

Both VR headsets can now be purchased. Here is an overview of the technical specifications that make up each system.

Oculus Rift S

HTC Vive

Screen resolution

2560 x 1440

Single LCD

2160 x 1200 (combined)

Dual AMOLED

Refresh rate

80Hz

90Hz

IPD

Software

Instruction manual

audio

integrated

3.5 mm jacket

3.5 mm jacket

Tracking

Oculus Insight

5 internally

Lighthouse

2 external

Freedom degrees (DoF)

6 DoF

6 DoF

Controllers

Updated Touch

Vive Wands

Cable

5 meters

DisplayPort 1.2

USB-A 3.0

5 meters

HDMI

USB-A 2.0

Oculus Rift S versus HTC Vive: Display

Source: Windows Central

The display of the Rift S has changed since the Rift CV1, eliminating the deep colors of double OLED for a single backlit LCD display. Each eye sees a resolution of 1280×1440 – 2560×1440 combined – which is higher than the combined resolution of the Vive of 2160×1200 (1080×1200 for each eye). Although the Rift S has a higher resolution and must have a much less screen door effect (SDE) for a clearer image without as much raster as what you see, it has a lower refresh rate of 80Hz and will not have the same contrast as with an AMOLED display. If you like many games with a black background, such as Elite Dangerous, the Vive is probably better suited because you get a truer color.

One of the biggest complaints we have seen from new Rift S users is the lack of a manually adjustable interpupillary distance (IPD). IPD is handled by software on the Rift S, and if your eyes are not at an average distance, you will have a harder time finding a perfect view. The Vive, on the other hand, has a physical IPD button on the side that offers more control, creating a better chance of perfect vision, even if your eyes are at an unusual distance.

Oculus Rift S versus HTC Vive Design

Source: Windows Central

The HTC Vive comes standard with an adjustable headband that holds the head-mounted display (HMD) against your face and can be adjusted with Velcro. It contains no built-in audio (there is a 3.5 mm audio connection for third-party headphones), but you can issue an HTC Deluxe audio belt with a command dial on the back for easy mounting and built-in headphones. We have used the standard Vive band for years and have had no problems, but if you prefer something closer to a Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) design with a halo headband that has the HMD type, the Rift S is probably more your speed.

Oculus worked with Lenovo – which has its own WMR headset – to design the Rift S, and the influence is clear. A halo headband with a command dial on the back sits securely over your head and the HMD, which can be moved in and out to get a tight fit, sits against your face. A tape is still running along your head to prevent it from sliding down.

The Vive has a single front camera that can be used to view the world around you in VR, but it is not used to follow a controller. The Rift S is generally less bulky despite a total of five sensors that are part of the Insight tracking system, with two on the front, two on the side and one on the top. These can also be used to see the real world around you, which is useful if you need to use a keyboard and mouse quickly or want to see who you tap on the shoulder to get your attention.

Oculus Rift S versus HTC Vive: PC requirements

Source: Windows Central

Both the Rift S and Vive require a connection back to a PC, and although you can operate VR on many systems, you will only have fun if your PC meets specific requirements. Recommended PC requirements are roughly the same for both the Rift S and Vive.

Oculus Rift S

HTC Vive

processor

Intel Core i5-4590

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

(equivalent or better)

Intel Core i5-4590

AMD FX 8350

(equivalent or better)

chart

NVIDIA GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 480

(equivalent or better)

NVIDIA GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 480

(equivalent or better)

RAM

8 GB or more

4 GB or more

Video output

DisplayPort 1.2

HDMI 1.4 or DisplayPort 1.2

USB

USB-A 3.0

USB-A 2.0

Most people with a gaming PC with special graphics cards should not have any problems with the 8 GB RAM for the Rift S (the Vive will also work much better with 8 GB), and for the Rift S you also have to be sure are that you have a DisplayPort and USB-A 3.0 output. The Lighthouses do require Bluetooth to communicate with the PC, but again, that should not be a problem for most modern PCs.

If you are concerned that your current rig will not be able to handle the demands of a high-quality VR experience, check out our collection of the best desktop PCs for VR. If you prefer something that you can easily take with you, we have also collected the best gaming laptops that are now available.

The Vive also has an official wireless adapter available for purchase, eliminating the need for a cable back to your PC. There is also an external TPCast wireless adapter available for the Vive and also for the original Rift CV1. However, no wireless adapter has yet been made for the Rift S.

Oculus Rift S versus HTC Vive: Tracking and controllers

Source: Windows Central

The Rift S has made a major change to its tracking system, avoiding external sensors for built-in sensors, Oculus Insight. Insight scans your environment and identifies physical objects in the room, and combines them with data from the accelerometer and gyroscope of the headset, giving your exact position information once per millisecond. This makes the Rift S a lot easier to set up and you will undoubtedly enjoy VR action faster than with the Vive, although the overall tracking is not entirely comparable. Oculus Insight is still new and has a few bugs to work out, but it is a great feeling to know that you are not dealing with extra cables and settings, and for the most part you should not notice the lack of external sensors.

The Vive uses two lighthouses (which require an AC power source) that are mounted on the edge of your VR room to track headset and motion controllers, often called Wands. They need a little more time to set up, and they lend themselves more to a permanent situation, although our experience is that tracking is virtually flawless.

The Vive’s Wands are excellent hardware. However, they do not offer the same capacitive touch options as the new Oculus Touch controllers that come with the Rift S. Which controllers suit you better will probably meet your personal preferences. Know, however, that both systems will offer a full space scale experience with six degrees of freedom, so that you can move naturally into real space and translate it into a virtual world.

Oculus Rift S versus HTC Vive: availability

The HTC Vive was replaced by the immediately available Vive Cosmos, but many people still want to get hold of an original piece of hardware. Unfortunately, most suppliers have the price of the original Vive far up where it should be, at least for new models. You can find a brand new HTC Vive from an external Amazon seller for around $ 849.

The official Vive website sells certified second-hand Vive systems complete with base stations and motion controllers for around $ 399. EBay also has a large collection of used HTC Vive models for sale, although they do not have the same pre-owned certification that you get when you directly from the Vive website.

Oculus Rift S is an affordable way to get into PC VR

The Rift S is a PC powered VR system that requires no external sensors, making it a better choice for those who plan to take VR with them wherever they go. It has been redesigned with a halo headband, it has integrated audio and you have access to the ever-growing collection of games from the Oculus Store (including many exclusive) and from Steam. The LCD screen may not offer the same deep colors as the AMOLED screens in the Vive, and tracking may not be exactly the same (although still good), but it is also much easier available than the Vive, which will undoubtedly be a huge one deal for many people.

Newest Rift from Oculus

Oculus Rift S



The next evolution of the Rift brings improved lenses, a display with a higher number of pixels than the original and a redesigned headband and tracking system, but you are still tied to a PC.

HTC Vive offers premium PC VR with external tracking

The Vive has been around for a while and has proven to be a premium VR system. It is not as easy to pack and transport as the Rift S due to external lighthouses. Yet tracking is almost flawless, it has double AMOLED screens with deep colors, it has a higher refresh rate and there are a lot of official accessories available, including a wireless adapter, that can take your VR experience to the next level. You also have access to an extensive VR library on Steam and Viveport. If you don’t mind shooting a refurbished model or extra for a rare Vive that is still new, it should be of good service.

Veteran PC VR headset

HTC Vive



The proven Vive is an excellent VR headset for those who don’t mind with external sensors and who can take advantage of a lot of accessories, including a wireless adapter. However, it is more expensive than the Rift S, which will undoubtedly play a role in your final decision.

