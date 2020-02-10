Oculus Quest Custom Home Environments include Simpsons House and more

Everything you do with your Oculus Quest starts in the home environment – you can change your settings, buy apps and plunge into virtual worlds. Users can now create custom home environments, including locations from The Simpsons and other popular movies and TV shows.

Since the end of last year, Facebook has started to gradually bring new environments to Oculus Quest users. Although not all users have received the new environments immediately (and some may not have received them yet), this feature allows Quest users to choose between the standard Oculus home environment and two new official Oculus environments, including a classic home environment. Surroundings from the original rift and a winter lodge.

However, users have also found a way to use custom 3D environments instead of the new Oculus environments. Although this method is not officially approved by Oculus and supported by third-party tools like SideQuest, users have created some amazing new environments based on familiar settings from popular culture movies and TV shows.

As you can see, we’ve tried a number of custom environments, such as The Simpsons House, Game of Thrones Throne Room, Rick and Morty Garage, and a version of Oculus Winter Lodge Environment that replaces the standard skyline with a skyline from Gotham City.

The surroundings are impressive and surprisingly detailed. The video doesn’t do justice to the surroundings either – while the standard quest houses are quite small, I’ve exhausted the allowed guardian limits for the throne room and still haven’t had enough space to go through the entire environment. It is also something very surreal to stand in the legendary Simpsons living room, which you cannot quite see in the video.

We recommend trying out the surroundings yourself. We will write a corresponding article about the installation process for custom environments. Until then, however, you can join Quest Custom Home’s Discord server, where you’ll find some basic instructions and links to custom environments.

Have you tried some custom environments on your quest? Let us know your favorites in the comments below and pay attention to our instructions in the coming days.