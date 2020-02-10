NZ Rugby CEO reports reports of Springboks joining Six Nations

New Zealand rugby board chairman Mark Robinson says the Springboks will join the Six Nations in 2024.

Robinson laughed in an interview with New Zealand’s proposal radio Sport, He referred to earlier claims that Japan and Fiji would join the Six Nations.

The New Zealand rugby boss ridicules nine nations

TOKYO, JAPAN – OCTOBER 31: NZRU CEO Mark Robinson looks on while the New Zealand All Blacks captain flies at Tatsuminomori Seaside Park on October 31, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

“I think this is the third team in the past month that has reports from the northern hemisphere that will join the Six Nations. According to my count, there will be up to nine nations over the next few years that we all know that they are simply not feasible, ”said Robinson.

The Daily Mail reports that springboks could already take part in the Six Nations Championship in the northern hemisphere in 2024.

Robinson countered these claims by pointing out that Sanzaar had concluded broadcasting agreements by 2025. The reports claimed that talks between SA Rugby and the six nations were at an advanced stage.

The New Zealand rugby chief claims that relations between the Sanzaar unions are strong, despite suggestions from his own country to drop the springboks from the rugby championship.

“We feel very comfortable in our relationship and in South Africa’s relationship with SANZAAR. Like us, they signed contracts with their broadcasters until 2025 to participate in SANZAAR. And this week we talked about the future of our competitions on Super – and international level, SANZAAR and certainly South Africa were very involved in these discussions.

“They are people we trust, they are very honest and they have been great partners for the past 25 years. We would like to believe that we would be familiar with such comments or conversations if they had been.”

SA Rugby has been repeatedly asked to reach an agreement with the Northern Powers because participation would not result in the same travel and time zone differences as Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship.

The biggest draw in the rugby championship is undoubtedly the Springboks rivalry with the All Blacks, and the loss of SA rugby would be a major blow to the tournament as well as New Zealand rugby and the other two unions.

Japan and Fiji are realistic candidates for an expanded rugby championship that could prevent the tournament from exceeding the rivalry between All Blacks and Springboks.