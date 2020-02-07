Nuclear arms race threat: Europe must control it

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday that European nations “could not remain spectators” in the face of a possible nuclear arms race and called on them to advance an “international arms control agenda”.

“Europeans must recognize together that without a legal framework on their own soil, they could quickly face a new race for conventional weapons, even for nuclear weapons,” said Macron in a speech in which France’s post-Brexit strategy for its nuclear weapons Arsenal was presented.

He added that France had already reduced the number of its warheads to less than 300 and “had the legitimacy to demand concrete steps from other nuclear powers on global disarmament that are gradual, credible and verifiable”.

After Brexit, France is the only nuclear power within the EU’s borders, at a time when long-standing agreements to limit the growth of nuclear reactors are increasingly at risk.

The United States has proposed not to renew the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty signed in 2010, and both Washington and Moscow have abandoned the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) contract.

The United States also withdrew from the JCPOA, a nuclear deal between the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany (P5 + 1) on the one hand and Iran on the other. The United States’ one-sided withdrawal has upset the whole framework.

The recent tensions between Iran and the United States over the murder of Iranian commander Qasem Suliemani have prompted Iran to re-launch its nuclear program and to move the world to a nuclear arms race again.

Macron said France is still convinced that Europe’s long-term security depends on a strong alliance with the United States, its main partner in the NATO alliance.

“But our security also inevitably depends on the Europeans’ greater ability to act autonomously,” he said in a speech to the military in Paris.

As a result, the European nations should sign a new agreement to restrict the development of new medium-range weapons, Macron said.

“Let us be clear: if negotiations and a more comprehensive contract are possible … Europeans must be stakeholders and signatories because it is our territory,” he said.

Macron has already started the costly modernization of the French nuclear arsenal, arguing in January 2018 that “deterrence is and will remain part of our history and defense strategy.”

The conventional or non-conventional arms race damages world peace because it creates a security dilemma among the states. Such a dilemma must always potentially result in a conflict or an extensive war that can escalate into a nuclear war and thus into the annihilation of the world.

AFP with additional input from GVS Newsdesk.