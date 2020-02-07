NSW Police investigates “new information” in Reynolds case after wild allegations against ex

NSW Police is set to investigate “new information” in the case against Josh Reynolds after explosive allegations against his former partner.

Channel Nine news reported Thursday evening that Arabella Del Busso reportedly had countless relationships with men under nine different names, asking for money from them for various reasons.

These reasons allegedly include the claim that she had brain cancer or cervical cancer. Del Busso has also been accused of pretending to be pregnant three times with Reynolds, the aid program for Wests Tigers.

“Detectives from St George Police Area Command have recently received new information relevant to the investigation, which is being revised,” a police spokeswoman said Friday night. “The police are investigating the matter further.”

Reynolds was accused of mistreatment with personal injury in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident in December.

He accelerated his case on Friday at Sutherland Local Court and informed the court that his defense will depend heavily on the former fertility doctor at Del Busso, who will be brought forward in April to defend Tigers’ playmaker.

Camera icon Josh Reynolds outside the local court of Sutherland. Credit: AAP

Also on Friday, NRL chief Todd Greenberg announced that Reynolds would not be subject to the “no fault” stand-down policy and is free to play when the 2020 season starts next month.

“Josh Reynolds has been honest and open about his situation,” Greenberg said.

“He proactively advised the integrity unit before the start of the police investigation and I would like to encourage other players to do the same. That said, the allegation he faces is serious and we will continue to cooperate with and receive updates on his situation from the NSW police. “

Reynolds appreciated the NRL decision.

“I have not heard from the NRL, but if they support me, I am very happy with that decision,” he said.

Reynolds’ lawyer, Dan McGirr, told the court that Dr. Joseph Sgroi as a witness will be called to testify about the drug that Del Busso used when Reynolds reportedly left “bruises” on her right arm and left leg during the incident.

Reynolds’ lawyers will claim that the medication has made Del Busso more susceptible to bruising.

The prosecution of the police is said to rely heavily on photos of the alleged bruises of Del Busso.

“I’m glad the case was brought forward to prove my innocence,” Reynolds said to the court on Friday where he appeared next to his mother.

The case was accelerated from July to April 29 and will now be heard in the Downing Center.

