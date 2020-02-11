NSW man charged for using the mobile phone while riding horse

A man has been charged after using his cell phone on a horse.

The unnamed man was driving on a rural road in New South Wales, Australia with a telephone on his ear when he was stopped by the police.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Kris O’Brien filed the papers at the court for the indictment of “Driver used cell phone when not allowed”, and noted “it is not made clear in the indictment, but the vehicle is a horse”.

Magistrate David Day said, “Under the traffic rules, a horse is a vehicle … and he had no hands-free device on the horse.”

He also joked: “I had someone accused him earlier of being drunk on a horse – but only one.”

The defendant’s lawyer, Tim Cain, said his client pleaded guilty “because he admits the horse was moving” but argued that the case was “trivial.”

The magistrate has not recorded a criminal conviction against the 30-year-old.

