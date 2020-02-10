NSFAS incorrectly sends R5 billion students

Believe it or not, the National Student Financial Aid Program (NSFAS) has reportedly – again – incorrectly sent a student huge amounts of cash, R5 billion, to be precise.

Did the NSFAS really send a R5 billion student?

Social media was taken aback after screenshots showing a bank deposit R $ 5 billion direct deposit allegedly broadcast by NSFAS went viral.

Nsfas has deposited R5,000,000,000 into the bank account

– Kgadi ya di Tlou (@ Kgetsa275), February 10, 2020

Nazo😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LV1SWasKw6

– Kgadi ya di Tlou (@ Kgetsa275), February 10, 2020

The merits of this claim are still under investigation and, based on NSFAS ‘response to a Twitter user, the transaction is being investigated by the government grant scheme.

Hi @ Kgetsa275 Please let us know the personal details as soon as possible !!!!! Thank you very much, TQ #NSFASSquad

– NSFAS (@myNSFAS) February 10, 2020

Yes. She confirmed this to the bank and now went to report it.

– Kgadi ya di Tlou (@ Kgetsa275), February 10, 2020

This is not the first time that NSFAS has been involved in such a scandal. In 2017, Sibongile Mani, a student at Walter Sisulu University, accidentally received R14 million from the financial aid scheme.

Instead of returning the money, Mani went on a shopping spree and went through R810,000 in three months before the program discovered the error.

She has been charged with theft and her case is being heard by the East London Regional Magistrate Court.

NSFAS extends appeals for financial support

NSFAS dealt with setbacks from students whose registration at various universities in South Africa was hampered by the exclusion from the program.

According to the eligibility criteria for 2019/20, NSFAS will only provide financial support to students whose total household income is R 350,000 or less per year.

The program has since opened the appointment process for students who applied for funding between September and November 2019. The submission deadline is Friday, February 28th.

Application deadline for NSFAS 2020 is February 28, 2020. pic.twitter.com/6Py07hONir

– NSFAS (@myNSFAS) February 7, 2020