None of the devices featured at MWC 2020 will break Apple and Samsung’s control over the phone market, according to industry experts.

IDC Research Manager Marta Pinto told Trusted Reviews that while she expects to see a number of great cellphones at the show later this month, it is unlikely that any of them will radically change the flagship market.

“Apple has had a really good Christmas season in Europe and Samsung performed well in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2009. The volumes of these two brands make up the largest part of the market. In some countries, they make up more than 80% of quantities (and more in terms of value), ”she said.

“That means challenging the duopoly is really difficult. Despite declining volumes, Huawei took 3rd place and volumes that are difficult to achieve without a portfolio that covers all price points and products that spark consumer interest. Some vendors like OnePlus do well in terms of year-over-year growth, but the brand is known for its back-to-back product line, which limits its expansion. “

MWC is an annual fair in Barcelona where phone manufacturers present new products. Apple is the only major phone brand that is usually absent. Due to concerns about the corona virus, other companies have battled it this year, including LG.

Pinto said the coronavirus is likely to affect more brands, but the scope is difficult to assess. She added that she is still expecting some surprises at the fair.

“The last year was the year of the first 5G devices. This year is the year of the new form factors, namely foldable! I believe that the samples from last year will appear as marketable devices at the fair, ”she said.

Dominic Sunnebo, Director Consumer Insight at Kantar, told Trusted Reviews he expected Samsung’s hotly rumored next leaflet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, to be a special highlight.

“Samsung is also likely to launch a new, cheaper foldable device with a mechanism similar to the Motorola Razr – this could be an important catalyst for the growth of foldable devices,” he said.

Sunnebo added that he also expects Huawei to have a strong presence at the show, despite recent problems with the U.S. government that has increased pressure on technology companies to reduce ties to them.

“Huawei will shortly announce the P40, the first Huawei mobile phone to launch its new non-Android operating system. This will be a crucial step for Huawei and will likely be the main topic of discussion at the conference, ”he said.

Huawei unveiled its custom Harmony operating system last year after a White House order forced Google to remove its Android license and cut off its phones from numerous services, including the Play Store. It has been developed for a wide range of devices, including phones, televisions and smart home tech.

Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo and Nokia are expected to present new phones at the show. None of the information is official, but the four are expected to have everything at MWC 2020, from new folding and flagships to medium-range 5G phones. Take a look at our phones you can expect at MWC 2020 to get a detailed breakdown of technical details to watch out for the show.

