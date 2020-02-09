Not bothered by NBA-leading Milwaukee

A slow start didn’t help Giannis Antetokounmpo with NBA history, but the Milwaukee Bucks are hardly a one-man show.

Khris Middleton hit a three-minute hand in the game for less than 20 seconds and the team with the best record of the competition never fell behind on Saturday night in a 112-95 win over Orlando Magic.

It is the 13th time that the Bucks has moved from wire to wire this season, as they improved their record to 45-7.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, but failed to become the first player in the league history with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in six consecutive games.

Center Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 23 points, including a perfect five-of-five three-point attempt.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 14 rebounds and they hold on to eighth place in the Eastern Conference despite being swept 4-0 in their season series by the Bucks.

Anthony Davis enjoyed a team-high 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-120 win in Golden State.

LeBron James broke in with 22 points, eight rebounds and a team-high 11 helps in the ninth victory of their last 11 road races.

Marquese Chriss went for a season-high 26 for the Warriors, while Andrew Wiggins debuted 24.

Jamal Murray scored 36 points, Nikola Jokic added 23 and visiting Denver Nuggets completed a 117-108 drubbing from Phoenix.

Murray shot a sizzling 14 of 17 from the floor, including 6 of 8 from a 3-point range, while Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 19 rebounds for the Suns.

In Sacramento, Buddy Hield hit nine out of 10 from the outside, scoring 31 points off the bench while the kings won 122-102 over San Antonio.

Harrison Barnes registered 25 points and seven rebounds when the hosts won for the sixth time in eight games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 14 points for the Spurs before being ejected in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Julius Randle scored 17 points to help New York Knicks secure their season-best fourth-straight win, 95-92 over Detroit Pistons.

Thon Maker, the Australian center of Detroit, started the game well with seven points in the first 10 minutes, but couldn’t add that at all.

Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte to lead Dallas Mavericks to a 116-100 win over the Hornets.

Australian Ryan Broekhoff batted in with 16 points for six points in 16 minutes for the Mavs – who broke a slide with two games.

The new Minnesota Timberwolves look ended their 13-game losing streak with a 142-115 win over Los Angeles Clippers on the back of their highest point total of the season and a franchise record of 26 three-pointers.

Elsewhere, Toronto Raptors set a franchise record with 14th consecutive wins of 119-118 against Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans beat Indiana Pacers 124-117.

. [TagsToTranslate] Sport