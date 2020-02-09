North Carolina fans accuse Duke of Cheating in Win

North Carolina fans accused Duke of cheating in his win on Saturday night.

This weekend’s confrontation between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils was much better than it ever was.

Most people expected Duke to just roll over a team in North Carolina in the middle of a clear year-end, but that’s not what happened.

The team of Roy Williams showed heart and grit throughout the outing and almost won.

Almost.

Unfortunately for the North Carolina believers, Duke managed to capitalize some lucky bounces and dubious calls towards a 98-96 win.

After the game, some North Carolina fans were furious about one particular bad decision that might have determined the final outcome. The word “cheating” has been used more than once.

With North Carolina one and 10 seconds left, they entered the ball towards Andrew Platek.

Another 10 seconds, UNC 1, no error called here on the incoming. Duke gets ball and wins on buzzer #DUKEvsUNC pic.twitter.com/tJHt7ABayB

– Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) 9 February 2020

Platek was quite clearly contaminated on Wendell Moore Jr.’s play, but the referees didn’t mention it. Moreover, Duke seemed to have knocked the ball out of Platek’s hands, which should have led to the Tar Heels getting possession – but somehow Duke got possession.

Finally, Tre Jones made one free throw to tie the game and then missed one with 6.6 seconds left. Moore finally took control of basketball and a timely basket to give Duke the win.

WOW! WHAT END!

NO. 7 DUKE WINS IN WONDERFUL FASHION AGAINST UNC! pic.twitter.com/OZ50X9eQcF

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 9 February 2020

When it was all said and done, the Tar Heels wasted a 13-point lead with five minutes to go. So it’s hard to feel sorry for them.

But there is still no denying that officiating at the end of the game may have determined the final result.

The win brought Duke to 20-3 this season and North Carolina to 10-13.

