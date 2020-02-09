Noah controls the Brumbies ship in Super start

With the help of an in-form pack and feeding the home base Super Rugby of Brumbies, Noah Lolesio has become the early pacer as new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie assesses the stocks of his playmakers.

The 20-year-old five eighth, a key figure in the march from Junior Wallabies to last year’s world cup final, has impressed with his skills and cool head, as the Brumbies (2-0) became the only Australian team to win during the first two rounds.

A daring Lolesio flick pass and fast-thinking grubber kick led to attempts in the first half, while a goal in the second half of the drop eased the tension when the Brumbies crossed 39-26 Friday night through Melbourne Rebels.

“As I’ve said many times, he’s the kind of kid who won’t get upset,” said coach Dan McKellar.

“Look at the talent he has shown there.

“For a man in his second game, to be confident and comfortable to throw that (flick) pass, it says a lot about where Noah is as a child and as a football player.”

Unlike veteran Matt Toomua, the man touted as most likely to get the first crack at five-eighth for Rennie’s Wallabies later this year, has barely fired a shot at the slow rebel start of the season.

Despite a promising shift at number 10 in their opening round against the Brumbies, the young Isaac Lucas was put on the bench by Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn with James O’Connor in control of the Lions in Johannesberg.

O’Connor, who played in the centers last year, threw a number of penetrating steps, but the kicking game of the Reds lowered their stoic defensive effort in a loss of 27-20, ruining Thorn another missed opportunity.

Early NSW Waratah’s five-eighth Will Harrison was drawn to the Blues on Saturday night for 55 minutes in their loss, Kurtley Beale shifted from fullback when they recorded back-to-back losses to start a season for the first time.

The Waratahs admitted 11 attempts in the first two weeks of the season, whereby new coach Rob Penney argued for more resilience in the post-Bernard Foley era.

The rocky start of three of the four Australian franchises comes at a bad time for the code facing a nervous period with the next pick-up TV deal and Fox Sports – Australia’s leading rugby partner since 1996 – is in danger of disappearing after his first bid was rejected.

A gloomy crowd was present to see the tight defeat of the Lions of the Reds, but there is plenty of life in South African rugby, with both the Stormers and the Sharks making impressive 2-0 starts on the country’s win of last year last year.

The sharks beat the Highlanders 42-20 in New Zealand, while the Stormers closed the Bulls 13-0.

Now coached by former Wales mentor Warren Gatland, the Chiefs look like the strongest of the New Zealand teams.

They remained unbeaten with a 25-15 defeat by defending champion Crusaders, while the hurricanes scored twice in the last nine minutes to upset the Jaguares 26-23 in Argentina and win their first win.

