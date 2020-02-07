No signs of engine failure in Bryant crash

The helicopter wreckage that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, showed no external evidence of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the others died in the January 26 crash in Calabasas, California. The group flew to a basketball tournament for girls at its Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant and played in the tournament.

The NTSB investigates the accident, including the role that heavy fog played, and a final report is not expected for at least a year.

A witness told the NTSB that the helicopter flew back and forth through the fog before crashing straight up the hill. The witness said he saw the helicopter for 1 to 2 seconds before he hit the hill.

The helicopter instrument panel was destroyed during the crash and most of the devices were relocated, according to the NTSB investigation update. The flight controllers were broken and suffered fire damage.

Researchers believe that since a tree branch was cut at the crash site, it seems as if the engines were working and rotors were running at the time of impact.

Friday’s report was purely informative and offered no findings about the cause of the crash. According to the coroner in Los Angeles County, the death of the victims by a bone trauma is governed as an accident.

Ara Zobayan was the main pilot of Island Express Helicopters and had more than 8,200 flight hours. He was also certified to fly exclusively with instruments – a more difficult assessment for allowing pilots to fly at night and through clouds – and was a pilot for other celebrities, including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The most recent flight evaluation of the 50-year-old pilot included training on unintentional flying in inclement weather. It was about how to recover if the nose of the plane is too far up or down, and what to do if the helicopter leans heavily to one side. The pilot achieved satisfactory figures in the review that took place in May 2018.

