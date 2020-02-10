No more excuses for traffic chaos when shedding loads – AA

The Automobile Association (AA) has stated that traffic law departments that do not make every effort to alleviate the impact of rolling blackouts on traffic congestion fail drivers in the cities in which they operate.

Apologies from transport authorities for lack of resources can no longer be accepted.

“The ongoing power outages at Eskom are a major blow to South Africa’s already competitive economy,” said the AA.

“An earlier attempt to eliminate peak power outages was another huge failure and has tremendous negative impacts on traffic. It is time for law enforcement agencies to do more of their work and provide services to transport authorities to relieve this pressure. “

The AA said it had received complaints from drivers that the traffic police at key intersections are not properly monitored when the traffic lights are turned off due to load shedding.

In these cases, drivers drive and block emergency lanes to skip vehicle queues without impact.

Roadblocks and traffic crisis

“We have always reminded drivers to stay calm in traffic, to comply with road traffic regulations at all times and to adapt their settings to unforeseen situations. But the traffic officials seem to think that it is normal for them to be different, ”said the AA.

“Placing roadblocks or traffic stops to check that licenses have expired to increase revenue is not an appropriate response. Law enforcement across the country needs to do better.”

The AA listed a number of measures to enforce traffic laws that would improve the situation:

Immediately block and stop traffic to generate revenue that does not promote the free flow of traffic. Obviously, the obstacles to dealing with criminal activities must remain. These should not be confused with those who are only looking for expired license CDs.

New hiring of all available traffic officers at important intersections and routes, which are known to experience significant traffic congestion due to the rolling power outages – especially at peak times in the mornings and afternoons.

Increase law enforcement officers’ working hours to ensure that more people are available when needed.

“It has been reported that the rolling blackouts could take up to 18 months,” said the AA. “If urgent measures are not taken as a priority, the fragile economy of the country will be further affected by the current situation.”

It was discouraging to see the government ignoring the current road crisis caused by the lack of traffic officials at intersections during cargo unloading.

“It seems to be generally accepted that the current traffic chaos is nothing new or that it does not deserve priority treatment.”

“We remind the government that our country is a vehicle-dependent society and that any threat to the free flow of traffic will have serious negative economic consequences,” said the AA.

Read now: Uber continues to grow