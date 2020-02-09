“No golf today?” – Raw Story

President Donald Trump left on Sunday about Twitter about the Russia investigation. Trump still believes that former President Barack Obama tapped his campaign.

“FBI director Christopher Wray just admitted that the FISA Warrants and Survailence (sic) of my campaign were illegal. That’s how it was Fake Dossier. SO, THE WHOLE SCAM RESEARCH, THE MUELLER REPORT AND EVERYTHING ELSE FOR THREE YEARS, WAS A FIXED HOAX. WHO PAYS THE PRICE? This is by far the largest political crime in American history. SIMPLY SET, THE PARTY TO THE POWER ILLEGAL ON MY CAMPAIGN, BEFORE AND AFTER THE ELECTION, TO CHANGE OR RESULT THE RESULTS OF THE ELECTION. IT CONTINUES WITH THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX. Terrible!”

Trump referred to testimony Wray gave this week before the House Judiciary Committee.

The report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz of the Ministry of Justice said that the FISA warrant for Page was defective and quoted 17 “significant errors and omissions” with regard to the filing of Page. Neither Trump nor his campaign were followed.

“The report acknowledges that … this was illegal surveillance of at least some of these FISA applications because there was no probable cause or correct prediction, correct?” Asked Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX).

“Right,” Wray said on the general inspector’s report. He never confirmed that Obama was spying on the Trump campaign.

Snopes has also checked the claim and declared ‘false’.

Below you can view Trump’s fast fact checks and spot of those online:

