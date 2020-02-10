Nick Taylor wins on Pebble Beach by making his best Phil Mickelson impression

PEBBLE BEACH – The Phil Mickelson way continues to win golf tournaments on the PGA Tour. Hit some bombs, attack a few flag sticks, get out of the green a few times. The methodology is sketchy and can cause a reasonable level of anxiety. But it works.

And it worked again on Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Only it was Nick Taylor who made it work. The Canadian party player defeated Mickelson in his own game – he did more Phil stuff than Phil – to win four strokes and record his second career title. And he did it right for the five-time great champion.

It was sometimes flashy, sometimes frazzled, but Taylor’s tour of Pebble Beach Golf Links was good enough in more and more grumpy circumstances to finish a two-under-par 70 and only the second wire-to-wire victory in history to complete the tournament. His 19-under 268 total was four strokes better than Kevin Streelman, while Mickelson, the defending champion, finished five-stroke back after starting the day only one behind.

As skillfully as he imitated Mickelson, you would have thought that Taylor had done things like this before. Except that Taylor had only posted 159 top-10 finishes in 159 previous tourstarts and had won nothing except the Sanderson Farms Championship 2015 during his rookie year, when that tournament was the undercard for the World Golf Championship in China.

This time he fought in the main tournament, he came in the same ring with Mickelson in the last couple of the day, and he only had two missed cuts and two finishes outside the top 30 in his last four starts captivating him.

The deceased Bob Rosburg would have said that a player with the 229th place in the world, and with such a thin resume, has no shot against Mickelson from a T-3 from last week at Saudi International. But golf is the ultimate charlatan. It is more unpredictable than a duke from Iowa. Taylor built a five-stroke lead through nine holes, saw it decrease to two, and then broke to birdie on the par-4 15th hole to flatten the Mickelson collection.

Taylor, 31, a resident of Winnipeg, became the first Canadian to capture the Crosby Clambake and stopped a series of American winners that began in 2005 – the year Mickelson won wire-to-wire.

“The last couple of years I feel like I’ve been fighting for my card, so things have changed,” Taylor said with a big smile, after adding $ 1.4 million to his bank account, a two-year exemption to sewing, and now, possibly planning to sleep under his letter box in British Columbia until his first Masters invitation arrives.

As far as Mickelson is concerned, he could share the record for victories at Pebble Beach by five, but for the second time in four years he discovered that he cannot overcome the precision made by Taylor. In 2016, it was Vaughn Taylor who beat the left-handed man with a stroke. Mickelson finished no worse than Sunday’s third place in four of the last five years at Pebble.

Phil’s problem was hitting bombs. He would usually love that, but not on this day, not with a few short irons in his hands. He flew over more green than the hot air balloon. In the refreshing wind, despite his five wins and 12 top 10 finishes in 24 appearances, Mickelson could not figure out how to counter Pebble’s rebellious impact.

It cost him when Streelman came in second with a 68-sneak and kept Mickelson in one place out of the top 50. Which means that the lefty does not qualify for the WGC-Mexico championship in two weeks, an event that he won two years ago.

“It is certainly disappointing not to have won, but I was finished,” Mickelson said after having scored two-over 74 and 273 in total. “Nick played better than me. He has made some great photos. That eagle on 6, the putts he made on 4, 5 and 7, and he just played really great golf. “

A consolation, if you can call it that, is that Mickelson was only the third player in the tour history to finish with at least one top 10 finish in 30 consecutive seasons, with Sam Snead and Ray Floyd, who did 34 and 33 respectively year in a row.

So the Mickelson game also worked for Mickelson, but even more so on Saturday when he was or was almost everywhere in the center of Carmel. But Taylor continued to do it even better in the final round. Phil led in strokes for / around the green for the week, but he was 34th on Sunday, while Taylor was sixth.

The first dagger Taylor threw at Mickelson came on the sixth par-5 when he was bunkered shortly before the green while Lefty made a 40-foot eagle putt. From 47 feet, Taylor inflated him and got a 3 to actually have a stroke when Mickelson missed his putt. That completed a three-hole stretch for Taylor from birdie-birdie-eagle. Then he stepped up and down from the front bunker at No. 7 after sinking a 13-footer.

Taylor rolled. And then stumble. And then save themselves at exactly the right time at 3 pm. “That was by far the greater moment. That was clearly huge, “he said.

Apparently.

It is not so obvious that Taylor felt that he had been playing well for a while before joining all the pieces to Pebble. But as he noted, there is such a fine line.

“I knew I came in this week that my game has been great for almost a year now. Really great driving,” he added. “And I think my coach, caddy, we talked about, really trying the mistakes we make to minimize those that shoot ourselves in the foot and not necessarily execution errors, just sort of maybe more strategy errors. And we did well. “

Taylor has only played two majors as a pro. His winning Sunday brings him to the Masters and PGA Championship. He almost admitted that he was used to fighting for his card and was quite happy that he kept his card every year.

“If you told me for 15 years that I would finish 110 at the FedEx Cup, I think I would be fine,” he said, shrugging. It wasn’t that he didn’t have goals, but he struggled to take the first steps in that direction. Sunday’s procedure should help.

“You never know when that one break will happen,” he said. “I had to fight for my card in recent years; I think some of those rounds to keep my card certainly helped me today.

“I don’t think it will settle for a while,” he added. “I don’t know if I’ve blocked the last five hours and just played golf, and you know, now I’m here winning with a trophy, it’s great.”

