Nick Taylor: The bag of his winner from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nick Taylor led the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after each of the first three rounds and knew the distractions that would accompany it, including playing the final round with Phil Mickelson.

“I just have to do my own thing and try to block it all,” he said after Saturday’s third round. “Easier said than done, but I’ll do my best.”

As it turned out, it was certainly “easier said than done,” but Taylor managed to do it, coming up with a four-fold win over Kevin Streelman on a tough score day on airy Pebble Beach, although it was Mickelson who spent most of it the pressure for most of the round.

Birdies on No. 4 and Sunday 5 were followed by a hole out of the sand for an eagle at the sixth hole par-5 – Taylor’s third eagle of the week, who tied the most for the week. Taylor eventually extended his lead to five shots, and as the wind rose, Mickelson grabbed his lead.

The most important shot came on the 15th, Taylor was short on his approach, but broke in with one of his TaylorMade milled wedges with high nose to reduce the lead to three shots.

Despite some struggles over the last nine, Taylor rode the ball well for the week, ranking 15th in accuracy and 16th in distance with his TaylorMade M2 ​​2017 driver and as a result he was able to control 75 percent of his greens , an impressive number considering the small greens of Pebble.

Taylor’s irons are a split set that starts with a pair of 4-irons, including a TaylorMade SIM Max 4-iron, an iron for game improvement that he has on a length of 2 iron. That caused a distance in the distance (he hit it too far), so he had the club bend from 19 degrees to 21 degrees to behave more like a 3-iron. According to TaylorMade tour representatives, Taylor takes the hybrid distance from the club, but he is able to judge and manage the route better.

His other 4-iron and his 5-iron are the company’s P770 model and the rest the P770. All of its irons are True Temper Dynamic Temper Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Taylor has also converted a number of greens into regulation into useful birdies, while he is ranked second in putts per green with his TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter to complete the wire-to-wire win.

What Nick Taylor had in the bag at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Driver: TaylorMade M2 ​​2017 (Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6X), 9.5 degrees

3-timber: TaylorMade SIM, 15 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade SIM Max; (4-5): Taylor Made P770; (6-PW): TaylorMade P750

wedges: TaylorMade machined gravel hi-teen (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

.