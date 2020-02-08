Nick Taylor keeps ahead, Day and Mickelson lurking

Nick Taylor kept his lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday, but one of his closest pursuers is former world number 1 Jason Day and Phil Mickelson, a five-time winner of the event.

Taylor, a Canadian, placed a six-under par 66 at Pebble Beach Golf Links that followed an opening 63 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club and completed 36 holes in 14-under par 129. Jason Day is back twice, while Mickelson is three times drags.

“I hit some really good shots coming in and made all the putts,” Taylor said. “So it all came together there. I really like this stop. I have the feeling of being here and the coming months are probably my favorite piece of golf tournaments. And again, it’s going very well. “

Day, who came in second place in 2018, is two strokes back after an eight-under 64 at Pebble Beach. “I don’t know why I’m playing well here,” he said. “I want to change with the top five. I would like to win. That is the main goal of trying to win one. But I played very well here. I love everything about Pebble and the scenery that are all three courses. “

Mickelson made seven birdies, an eagle and two bogeys on the Monterey Peninsula in his round of seven-under 64. Taylor and Day go to the hardest course in the rotation, Spyglass Hill on Saturday, while Mickelson moves to Pebble Beach.

Current rankings and other score information for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 6-9 February, Pebble Beach, Calif.

