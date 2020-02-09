NHL-worst Red Wings beat league-best Bruins again

DETROIT (AP) – The worst team of the NHL beat the best.

Again.

Andreas Athanasiou broke a tie midway through the third period and scored an empty goal in the last minute, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

“If we play good hockey and get good throwing, we are going to give everyone a tough challenge,” said coach Jeff Blashill in Detroit. “That’s just the way the NHL is. The parity is at a record high.”

The Red Wings (14-39-4) look up to the rest of the NHL in the rankings, but the reconstruction team has beaten the leading Bruins (34-11-12) in both games this season.

“It looks like they’re getting excited to play us,” said Torey Krug, who scored the only Boston goal. “For whatever reason, it’s a difficult matchup for us.”

Boston had won six times in a row until the Red Wings stopped the series with its second win in three games.

“Give Detroit the honor of winning the hockey game, but I don’t think they were the better team,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

Detroit had the better goalkeeper, as in the previous encounter.

Jonathan Bernier made 39 saves for the Red Wings. He also started the Detroit victory over Boston three months ago.

Tuuka Rask from Boston stopped 17 shots while filling in Jaroslav Halak, who had to deal with an upper body injury that flared up on Saturday morning.

The Red Wings, who won five times directly against the Bruins dating last season, defeated Boston 4-2 on November 8. They play Saturday in Boston and again in March.

Brendan Perlini set up the Red Wings early in the second period and Krug tied it early in the third.

Athanasiou restored the lead of Detroit after a power play. He sealed the win by scoring again with 29 seconds left after Rask was drawn to give Boston an extra skater.

Detroit took its first 2:07 lead in the second when Perlini skated around defender Brandon Carlo and his wrist shot passed Rask’s glove.

It was Perlini’s first goal this season in 31 games. He was taken over in a trade with Chicago in October.

The Bruins had canceled a goal by video review, which determined they were offside before Brad Marchand scored halfway through the second.

“I was lucky there, got that call,” said Bernier.

Patrice Bergeron of Boston said it was his fault that the goal didn’t last because he didn’t get down before he went to the bank.

“It is up to me to get rid of the ice,” he said. “I usually get out on the right side of the blue line.”

Replay wasn’t needed early in the third when Krug shot into an open net that Bernier had left, biting David Pastrnak’s shot fake before he made a cross-crease pass.

Athanasiou scored on a shot between Rask’s glove and the 7:10 post in the third, meaning the Red Wings prevented 2-1. His second goal was his seventh of his injury shortened season.

“I think trust matters again and it’s clear that these two goals will be big for him,” Blashill said.

Chris Wagner of Boston had the opportunity to tie the game with four more minutes, but he shot wide from an open net.

“Twice our missed wide open nets,” Cassidy said. “You have to put it away in close games, otherwise it will cost you money in the end.”

OBSERVATIONS: Jeremy Lauzon of Boston was suspended for two games without paying by the NHL for a check at the head of Derek Stepan in Arizona on Saturday and received a match penalty. The 22-year-old defender has one goal this season in seven games for the Bruins. … Detroit C Robby Fabbri (upper body injury) left in the second period. … Perlini has 46 goals in 230 career games. He was selected by Arizona with the No. 12 pick in the 2014 design. … Boston’s Danton Heinen and Brandon Carlo returned to the line-up.

NEXT ONE

Bruins: host Montreal on Wednesday evening.

Red Wings: play Tuesday at Buffalo.

`)

);

// Embed Facebook Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.src = ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&appId=166116077300962&autoLogAppEvents=1’;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

// Twitter Embed Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, tjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.setAttribute (‘async’, ”);

js.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

tjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, tjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-js’));

}

});

} (JQuery))