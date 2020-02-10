Next NASA Mars Rover will carry a Rock-Vaporizing Laser

Come to peace

The Mars 2020 rover, which NASA is launching in July, is packing serious heat.

Part of the rover’s mission is to look for fossils or other evidence that Mars ever organized life – and NASA decided that the best way to do that is a laser so strong that it can vaporize rocks, according to Digital Trends. It is a bizarre plan, but one that could ultimately determine whether the Red Planet ever organized life.

The plan is to use spectroscopic tools that can determine what those rocks are made of while blasting at the kingdom.

The laser can bring Mars rocks up to 18,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Digital Trends, at which point a camera would scan the resulting plasma to determine its chemical composition.

The goal is to find specific minerals and compounds that are likely to form through exposure to water, such as carbonates and sulfates, because they could merge crucial details about the former Mars environments, such as whether the planet was sufficiently welcoming to organisms to survive on the surface.

And if there is life now, the first encounter with the earth is seeing a robot shooting rocks with a laser.

