New York Knicks brings Danilo Gallinari back

Are the New York Knicks bringing Danilo Gallinari back? That seems to be the plan for the coming summer.

The Oklahoma City Thunder ultimately chose not to trade in Gallinari for the NBA trading period. The Miami Heat would have serious interest in him, but unfortunately a deal could not be concluded.

That said, he’s probably not long for Oklahoma City.

According to Michael Scotto of the Bleacher Report, Gallinari could land with the Knicks this summer.

With the departure of Steve Mills and the hiring of CAA legend Leon Rose, there is a good chance of a reunion. Gallinari’s agent Michael Tellem and Rose worked very closely back in the day, making the chances of a deal even better.

Gallinari is having a great season this year. So far, he has averaged 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per outing, while shooting almost 41 percent.

One of the big reasons why the Thunder was so surprisingly good in 2020, along with the leadership of Chris Paul, was the game of Gallinari.

Gallinari was originally drafted by New York in 2008 and was famously exchanged for the Denver Nuggets three years later in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

The 31-year-old could serve as a substitute for species for the loss of Marcus Morris, who traded the Knicks to the Los Angeles Clippers before the trade deadline.

New York is currently 13-37 to 50 games and is number 13 in the Eastern Conference.

Amazingly enough, even with that terrible record, New York is only six games back from the Orlando Magic for the number 8 seed and a potential play-off berth.

Related: Mike Krzyzewski goes nuts after Duke Beats Florida State