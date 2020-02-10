New York City police union wages ‘war’ against the mayor after posting a moving message about the murdered agent – Raw Story

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has apparently been in a non-stop fight with New York City police since he took office and demanded that they stop killing black people. But in a new turn, the mayor issued a statement about the recent death of a police officer in the city.

“This was a murder attempt with premeditation against the best in New York. It was also an attack on ALL New Yorkers and everything we believe in. This MUST be a city where everyone can live in peace and respect. This person tried to destroy that. We won’t let him win, “tweeted the Blasio.

The official Twitter page for the Sergeants Benevolent Association responded to the comment with a total attack.

“Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD declare war on you! We do not respect you, do NOT visit us in hospitals. You have sold the NYPD to the mean creatures, the 1% that the police hate but vote for you. You killed NYPD agents. This is not over yet, Game on! They tweet.

– SBA (@SBANYPD) 9 February 2020

It led many to wonder how anyone could write such a threat to a civil servant and still become an officer. You can see the comments below:

If someone other than a police officer were to write those words, this would be considered a terrorist threat. Declare war on a mayor?! This is supposed to be a democracy. Agents always prove that it really isn’t.

– Elana Levin (@Elana_Brooklyn) 10 February 2020

Wow, why don’t people like the police?

– Tall Tyrinn Lannister (@ Danmaynard81) February 9, 2020

Does declaring war mean that NYPD members intend to kill the mayor?

– Ed (@edwassaying) February 9, 2020

Agree. And almost alarmingly: the tweet was fun by Trump junior.

– Season 🐿 (@ SeasonO1) 10 February 2020

If you only care so much not to kill black people than to attack the Blasio.

– (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) February 9, 2020

don’t know about everyone else, but I certainly feel very safe knowing that the person who posted this is armed and can shoot anyone they want without legal consequences

– I bless the rain in Castamere (@Chinchillazllla) February 9, 2020

This is turning on borderline. What will your “war” against the elected and limited mayor of the city entail? Do you threaten to kill the mayor? Seriously, WTF?

– Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 10, 2020

You seem very well emotionally balanced and not at all like a rabid psychopath with a permit to kill.

– 🌹 Clark Feels The Bern (@ Clarknt67) February 9, 2020

