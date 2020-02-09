New virus evacuees start NT quarantine

After more than 200 evacuees from the epicenter of the Wuhan virus outbreak landed in Darwin, hundreds of overseas remain stranded.

The Qantas evacuation flight with 266 evacuees, including 92 children, arrived in Australia on Sunday.

After having undergone four health examinations that confirmed that all passengers were “physically healthy”, they were sent to the village of Manigurr-ma in Howard Springs, 30 km from Darwin.

The evacuees were initially expected to be quarantined on Christmas Island before they decided on Friday to send them to Darwin because the facility was unable to accommodate a few hundred more people.

There are no further plans at this stage to free more Australian citizens and permanent residents back home.

“The Foreign Ministry is in contact with people on the ground in Wuhan and we have certainly abducted those at greatest risk,” Brendan Murphy, Chief Medical Officer, said on Sunday.

“They will look at that situation and if there are more flights, there is more capacity at Howard Springs, but Christmas Island can also become vacant again.”

Meanwhile, more than 200 Australians are being held abroad on board three cruise ships affected by the virus.

The Diamond Princess remains in quarantine in Yokohama, Japan with 3700 people on board, including 219 Australians who are healthy and another seven of the 70 passengers and crew who have tested positive.

“They were lucky to be in Japan because they have a great health system and are well cared for,” Murphy told reporters.

“Of course the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers consular assistance to others on board the ship.”

Sixteen Australians have been released from quarantine under 18 passengers and crew on the World Dream cruise ship in Hong Kong

The 3,600 passengers and crew on the World Dream cruise ship in Hong Kong were released from quarantine after the Hong Kong authorities had released everything.

The passengers included 16 Australians, none of whom are sick.

Another ship, the Westerdam, was stranded at sea after the Japanese, Philippines, and South Korean governments refused permission to dock despite no reported cases of the virus on board.

Westerdam-passenger David Holst from Adelaide posted on Facebook on Sunday that Guam also rejected the ship.

“We are out of Hong Kong for 8 days and I don’t think a country will let us escape until we are virus free for 14-15 days,” he wrote.

A Facebook message from the Holland America Line cruise company claimed that they had received permission to disembark from guests from two different ports and expect to announce their new destination on Monday evening.

