New ViacomCBS streaming service will be unveiled on February 20

ViacomCBS has a new streaming service in the pipeline, according to reports stating unnamed company insiders, and this could be made official as early as 20 February. Important details about the service are still kept secret. The sources indicate that the project is led by Bob Bakish, CEO of ViacomCBS, as well as Marc Debevoise, Chief Digital Officer, Tom Ryan, CEO of Pluto TV, and Ray Hopkins, President of the US Networks Distribution.

For now, the company is reportedly planning to launch the service for less than $ 10 a month. It is not immediately clear whether that is supported by advertisements or not. However, it is expected that there are three different service layers to choose from. That includes an ad-free variant and a premium service with Showtime.

Will ViacomCBS get its programming from other streaming services?

Viacom and CBS each had their own streaming services prior to the official merger. CBS has been managing its CBS All Access service since 2014. Viacom had a service for children of pre-school age called Noggin and BET +. In both cases, content ranging from Pluto TV, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV to Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures movies is shared with competing platforms.

Live programming from CBS All Access, including live sports and news, will also be part of the bundle.

All this content is brought together under the new streaming service. This includes a total of around 3,600 Paramount films in addition to 700 films from Miramax. The latter will be accessible via a ViacomCBS with a 49 percent interest in Miramax.

This raises questions about whether or not ViacomCBS will allow its content to continue to be licensed to other streaming services and whether it will close its current services. Although the first has not yet been answered, the sources claim that ViacomCBS keeps the current services available. Instead of replacing it, it simply offers a new service that combines all available content.

The sources also indicate that ViacomCBS will market the service to current subscribers to those other streaming services. The goal is to transfer customers to a new combined service for just a little more money.

Does not necessarily arrive this month

Now the insiders have indicated that at least the service will be discussed during the fourth quarter of ViacomCBS. That sets a timeline for more official news around the aforementioned date of February 20. But that does not mean that many details are confirmed or refuted at that time.

At the very least, the use of assets can be expected to be revealed during the conference call. The company can also reveal some details about brand and marketing strategies for the following quarters and year. The call may also contain details about the planned prices for the service.

Conversely, the company will undoubtedly not have much information to share about the mobile app of the new service or exactly what content it could deliver. Those details are likely to come during a later official announcement for the service.