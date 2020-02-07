New trailer for Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man” promises a tense, scary new version of a horror classic

You cannot escape what you cannot see.

Universal has released a brand new trailer for Blumhouse and the writer / director Leigh Whannell‘S (upgrade) The invisible man Today and it is loaded with all kinds of new footage.

The first minute of the 2-minute, 43-second trailer gives us more insight into the terrible situation Elisabeth MossHe gets his character even before the supernatural terror of being chased by an invisible man comes into play, who is caught in an abusive relationship with the sociopath who ultimately becomes invisible and ratchets up to eleven abuse.

The second half of the new trailer teases some tense, scary sequences that affect the title character, including an expanded look at the scene previewed in the film’s Super Bowl spot.

Check out the trailer below with a new image gallery.

Here is the full plot overview:

“Caught in a violent, controlling relationship with the rich and brilliant scientist Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) escapes in the middle of the night and disappears, supported by her sister (Harriet Dyer), her childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). “

“But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) Commits suicide and leaves a generous portion of his huge fortune behind, Cecilia suspects that his death was a joke. When a series of weird coincidences becomes deadly and threatens the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s mind begins to dissolve as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. “

The invisible sneaks up on the audience February 28, 2020,

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WO_FJdiY9dA (/ embed)