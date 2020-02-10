New technologies can fight inequality, says Wipros Rishad Premji

Richest 1% of people have a fortune of 45% of the total world population: report

New technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) are definitely changing the world order. These technologies not only simplify complex problems, but are also able to eliminate inequalities in the social order, said Wipros chairman Rishad Premji.

At the moment, according to Inequality.org, the richest 1% of people own 45% of the world’s population. However, with the introduction of these technologies, Premji believes that companies around the world are working to achieve positive effects. “By creating wealth from new technologies, companies are increasingly expected to make a positive contribution to the surrounding communities, rather than just making profits and maximizing shareholder returns,” added Premji.

How technologies can improve the world

In an article published on Quartz, Premji highlighted that mobile banking provides easy access to banking services. With the entry into mobile banking, Premji believes that the profitability of small businesses has also increased, which has been the case in the last three to four years.

According to a 2017 report by Google-KPMG, 68% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in India were completely offline three years ago. However, things are changing quickly for them, as many technology giants also support their growth by giving them access to technology, Premji emphasized.

In addition, technology in the edtech field plays a key role in providing information to users in the most remote parts of the country. According to Premji, innovations in the edtech sector help to provide affordable and accessible education in society.

In healthcare, health tech companies are also using these technologies to address the lack of such services in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Premji cited an example of Chikitsak, saying that the company bridges the gap between medical professionals and end users by offering portable, easy-to-use, and affordable medical screening devices that can be easily used by low-skilled medical professionals.

IoT-based startups like Swajal are also addressing the need for affordable clean water, Premji added. In the Agritech room, Premji set the example of DeHaat. “DeHaat offers an online platform that connects smallholder farmers with micro-entrepreneurs who provide various resources and offer services,” he added.

Premji also praised robotics technology, which helps people with disabilities find work and make a living themselves. On the other hand, he also praised the drone technology, with which products can be quickly delivered to places where normal delivery will take a long time.

In the past, technologies have been condemned as a factor that has caused inequality worldwide. However, Premji believes that this time, innovations will help less privileged and unattended people get into the mainstream. “The increasing recognition and growth of impact investing and venture capital, which focus on start-ups with social impact, are a good sign for the future and will play a key role in making the world flatter and a better place for everyone.” , he added.

