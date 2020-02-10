New poster for the antlers produced by Guillermo del Toro is hiding from something terrible

Based on the short story “The Quiet Boy” by Nick Antosca (“Channel zero”), Scott CooperHorror movie antler published on April 17, 2020and we have a new poster tonight.

A child in the antler sea. Literally. Check out the scary poster below.

In Antlers, a small town teacher in Oregon (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, gets involved with a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) has a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Graham Greene. Scott Haze. Rory Cochrane and Amy Madigan also star.

The film is written by Henry Chaisson and Nick Antosca with revisions from Scott Cooper.