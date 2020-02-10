New Moto G smartphones presented

Motorola announced two new smartphones to celebrate 100 million Moto G sales worldwide.

The first – the Moto G Stylus – could be seen as a rival for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

It is intended for productivity-oriented users and comes with a pen that is housed in the housing.

It has a triple camera system with a 48MP main sensor that uses quad-pixel technology. A 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera offers a four times larger field of view, while the 2-megapixel depth sensor offers a five times zoom.

The device is operated by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor with 4 GB RAM and offers 128 GB internal memory, which can be expanded by up to 512 GB with a microSD card.

Moto G Power

The other new addition – the Moto G Power – was developed for users with high power consumption and contains a 5,000 mAh battery that, according to the company, can last up to three days on a single charge.

The battery is said to easily withstand 150 hours of music streaming or up to 27 hours of video streaming.

Like the Moto G Stylus, it has a Snapdragon 665 processor in combination with 4 GB RAM, but scales the internal memory to 64 GB.

The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power will be available in the United States and Canada for $ 299.99 (R 4,500) and $ 249.99 (R 3,700), respectively.

The technical data and photos of the new Moto G smartphones are listed below.

Moto G stylus

Moto G stylus

OS

Android 10.0

display

6.4-inch LCD with 1,080 x 2,300 IPS

processor

Snapdragon 665 octa core

R.A.M.

4GB

camp

128 GB, microSD up to 512 GB

backup camera

48MP + 16MP + 2MP

Front camera

16MP

battery

4,000 mAh

biometrics

Rear fingerprint reader

Dimensions

158.6 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm (192 g)

price

$ 299.99

Moto G Power

Moto G Power

OS

Android 10.0

display

6.4-inch LCD with 1,080 x 2,300 IPS

processor

Snapdragon 665 octa-cotre

R.A.M.

4GB

camp

64 GB, microSD up to 512 GB

backup camera

16MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front camera

16MP

battery

5,000 mAh

biometrics

Rear fingerprint reader

Dimensions

156 x 75.8 x 9.6 mm (197 g)

price

$ 249.99

