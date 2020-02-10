New hit for Ardern despite poll lead

Jacinda Ardern’s New Zealand government coalition partner has been referred to the police for irregularities in donations.

The country’s election committee has investigated possible violations of NZ First’s electoral law before making the reference to the Serious Fraud Office of the armed forces.

The heart of the matter is the bond between the party and a foundation that it used for fundraising.

On Monday, the electoral committee – which cannot make any legal findings – sent the matter to the police and suggested that the foundation had been used improperly, with donations not being disclosed as required.

Just hours after a poll suggested that his party was about to miss a return to parliament, NZ Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters welcomed the referral on Monday.

“I have learned that the Foundation has sought legal advice from outside in all its transactions and does not believe that it has violated the electoral law,” said Peters.

“This party is built on the support of loyal supporters and donors and believes it has implicitly followed the law.”

Ardern, who tied her political fortunes to the maverick veteran through their coalition, asked voters to postpone Peters’ judgmental party until the police completed their investigation.

“I think everyone deserves the outcome of this process, but it must be done well,” she said.

“We must give the serious fraud office the time and space to do their job and suspend judgment until they have done so.”

The revelation came after the first poll of 2020 showed that the Ardern government is on its way to achieving a slight majority and a second term – but without NZ First.

The main figures in the Newshub-Reid Research survey have opposition National at 43.3 percent, Labor at 42.5 percent and the Green Party at 5.6 percent.

NZ First received only 3.6 percent of the respondents’ preferences – below the 5 percent threshold needed to return to parliament.

Translated into parliamentary seats under the complex mixed-member proportional system of New Zealand, Labor and the Greens would claim 62 seats from the 120-member parliament, enough to rule with a wafer-thin majority.

Apart from Australian politics where the left parties have a bitter relationship, Labor and the Greens in New Zealand rule together in relative harmony.

Ardern also retains a huge lead as preferred prime in the poll and leads opposition leader Simon Bridges with 39 percent to 11.

The elections are being held on September 19.

